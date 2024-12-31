Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best Havells toasters: Top 8 picks for effortless toasting, sleek designs and dependable performance in your kitchen

ByAffiliate Desk
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Explore the best Havells toasters today. Find your ideal match with our list of top models, features, and budgets.

Havells, a trusted name in kitchen appliances, offers an impressive range of toasters to suit every need. Whether you prefer a compact, budget-friendly model or a premium toaster packed with advanced features, Havells has you covered. Their toasters combine style, efficiency, and reliability, making them a popular choice for modern kitchens.

Havells toasters are a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability for your kitchen needs.
Havells toasters are a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability for your kitchen needs.

In this article, we explore the top 8 Havells toasters available, highlighting their key features, advantages, and drawbacks. This guide aims to help you choose the perfect toaster to match your preferences and budget, ensuring a seamless and satisfying toasting experience in your kitchen.

1.

Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Toaster

The Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Toaster is a sleek and compact toaster that offers quick and efficient toasting. With its 750-watt power consumption, it ensures fast and even toasting. The toaster comes with a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Toaster

  • 750-watt power consumption
  • Removable crumb tray
  • Sleek and compact design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Fast and even toastingLimited toasting capacity
Easy to cleanNo advanced features
Compact design 

2.

Havells Slice Sandwich Griller

The Havells Slice Sandwich Griller is perfect for creating delicious grilled sandwiches at home. It features non-stick plates for easy cleaning and a cool-touch handle for added safety. The griller is also equipped with a power indicator for added convenience.

Specifications of Havells Slice Sandwich Griller

  • Non-stick grilling plates
  • Cool-touch handle
  • Power indicator

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Easy to cleanLimited to grilling sandwiches
Safe to useNo adjustable temperature settings
Power indicator for convenience 

3.

Havells Perfect Slice Grill Sandwich

The Havells Perfect Slice Grill Sandwich maker is designed to make delicious grilled sandwiches with ease. It features a compact and lightweight design, making it easy to store and use. The griller also comes with non-stick plates for hassle-free cleaning.

Specifications of Havells Perfect Slice Grill Sandwich

  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Non-stick grilling plates
  • Easy to use and store

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweightLimited to grilling sandwiches
Easy to cleanNo advanced features
Simple to use 

Also read:Best Prestige toasters in India: Discover the top 8 options for making delicious, crispy sandwiches effortlessly

Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer

4.

Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer

The Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer is a versatile toaster that allows you to adjust the toasting time for customized results. It features non-stick plates for easy cleaning and a compact design for convenient storage.

Specifications of Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer

  • Adjustable toasting time
  • Non-stick grilling plates
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Customizable toasting timeLimited toasting capacity
Easy to cleanNo advanced features
Convenient storage 

5.

Havells Feasto 1350W Pop-up Toaster

The Havells Feasto 1350W Pop-up Toaster is a high-performance toaster that offers quick and efficient toasting. With its 1350-watt power consumption, it ensures fast and even toasting for perfect results every time.

Specifications of Havells Feasto 1350W Pop-up Toaster

  • 1350-watt power consumption
  • Pop-up feature
  • Sleek and compact design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Fast and even toastingLimited toasting capacity
Pop-up feature for convenienceNo advanced features
Sleek design 

6.

Havells Perfect Sandwich Maker

The Havells Perfect Sandwich Maker is designed to make delicious sandwiches with ease. It features a non-stick coating for hassle-free cleaning and a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications of Havells Perfect Sandwich Maker

  • Non-stick coating
  • Compact design
  • Easy to use and store

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Non-stick coating for easy cleaningLimited to sandwich making
Compact and lightweightNo adjustable temperature settings
Simple to use 

7.

Havells Multi-Grill Sandwich

The Havells Multi-Grill Sandwich maker is a versatile appliance that allows you to grill multiple sandwiches at once. It features adjustable temperature settings for customized results and non-stick plates for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Havells Multi-Grill Sandwich

  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • Non-stick grilling plates
  • Grill multiple sandwiches at once

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Adjustable temperature settingsLimited to sandwich grilling
Grill multiple sandwiches at onceNo advanced features
Easy to clean 

8.

Havells Big Fill Sandwich Maker

The Havells Big Fill Sandwich Maker is designed to accommodate large sandwich sizes for a hearty meal. It features deep-fill plates for generous fillings and non-stick coating for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Havells Big Fill Sandwich Maker

  • Deep-fill plates
  • Non-stick coating
  • Accommodates large sandwich sizes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Accommodates large sandwich sizesLimited to sandwich making
Deep-fill plates for generous fillingsNo adjustable temperature settings
Easy to clean 

Also read:Best bread toaster machine to simplify your breakfast routine: Top 10 picks for quick and crisp toasting

Top 3 features of best Havells toasters:

 

Havells ToastersPower ConsumptionGrilling CapacityAdjustable Settings
Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Toaster750W2 slicesNo
Havells Slice Sandwich Griller800W2 sandwichesNo
Havells Perfect Slice Grill Sandwich750W2 sandwichesNo
Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer700W2 slicesYes
Havells Feasto 1350W Pop-up Toaster1350W2 slicesNo
Havells Perfect Sandwich Maker700W2 sandwichesNo
Havells Multi-Grill Sandwich800W4 sandwichesYes
Havells Big Fill Sandwich Maker900W2 sandwichesNo

Best value for money Havells toaster:

The Havells Toastino Slice Grill with Timer offers the best value for money with its adjustable toasting time, non-stick grilling plates, and compact design. It provides customizable toasting options at an affordable price, making it a great investment for any kitchen.

Also read:Best grill toasters for delicious sandwiches: Top 8 versatile, compact and user-friendly choices

Best overall Havells toaster:

The Havells Multi-Grill Sandwich is the best overall product in this category, offering adjustable temperature settings, non-stick grilling plates, and the ability to grill multiple sandwiches at once. It's a versatile and efficient appliance for any sandwich lover.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the perfect Havells toaster:

Size and Capacity: Consider the size of the toaster based on your kitchen space and daily requirements. For smaller households, a two-slice toaster may suffice, while larger families might prefer a four-slice model.

Features and Functions: Look for features like browning controls, defrost settings, reheat options, and a removable crumb tray for convenience and versatility.

Build Quality: Ensure the toaster is made from durable materials, with a robust design for long-lasting performance.

Budget: Choose a model that fits your budget while offering essential features, balancing cost and functionality effectively.

Similar stories for you

Best electric toasters: Top 10 efficient and stylish options that are designed for quick and even toasting

Best sandwich toaster maker: Enhance your snack game with these top 10 choices

Best oven toaster grill models: Top 10 choices under 4000

Top 9 Premium pop-up toaster deals: Get your toast just right

FAQs on havells toaster

  • What is the price range of Havells toasters?

    The price range of Havells toasters varies depending on the model and its features, ranging from affordable options to more premium models.

  • Do Havells toasters come with a warranty?

    Yes, most Havells toasters come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and product reliability.

  • Are Havells toasters easy to clean?

    Havells toasters are designed for easy cleaning, with non-stick plates and removable crumb trays for hassle-free maintenance.

  • What are the power consumption options for Havells toasters?

    Havells toasters offer a range of power consumption options, from 700W to 1350W, catering to different toasting needs and energy efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On