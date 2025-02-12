Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best Nike sneakers that are a perfect blend of style, comfort and affordability: Top Nike shoes for men and women

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 12, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Looking for the perfect pair of Nike sneakers? Check out our list of the best Nike footwear for both men and women on Amazon.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall Nike shoes

Nike Womens W Court Vision Alta Ltr-White/White-White-Dm0113-100-6Uk, Running View Details checkDetails

₹3,837

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike Mens Court Royale 2 White/Dark Teal Green Leather Sneaker (CQ9246-105) View Details checkDetails

₹3,356

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIKE Mens White/White-Black Sneakers - 6 UK View Details checkDetails

₹3,246

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike Boys Sneaker, Obsidian/White, 5.5 UK (6 US) View Details checkDetails

₹3,644

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike Sb Alleyoop Shoe White/White/Gum Light Brown/Team Royal Blue Sneakers - 5.5 UK (39 EU) (8 US) (CJ0882-104) View Details checkDetails

₹6,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike W SUPERREP GO 3 NN FK-Oatmeal/Black-SAIL-Dark RUSSET-DH3393-104-7UK View Details checkDetails

₹8,084

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

NIKE Womens W Court Vision Lo Nn Sneaker-Football Grey/White-Dh3158-004-4Uk View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIKE Mens Full Force Low (9) Sneaker,White View Details checkDetails

₹6,626

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Nike is the most sought-after brand when it comes to sports and casual footwear. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which Nike sneaker is the best for you. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 Nike sneakers available in the market. Find their detailed description including the material, durability, colours and what makes each pair of Nike footwear unique. These options are not only versatile to blend in with all our outfits but also super comfortable and stylish.

Best Nike sneakers for maximum comfort and style.
Best Nike sneakers for maximum comfort and style.

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike Court Vision LTR is a classic, clean-cut sneaker that offers a timeless style. With a durable leather upper and a rubber cupsole, these sneakers provide excellent traction and support. The low-cut design offers a comfortable fit, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications

Material
Leather upper, rubber cupsole
Color
White
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Timeless style

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Excellent traction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Nike Womens W Court Vision Alta Ltr-White/White-White-Dm0113-100-6Uk, Running

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike Royale Leather Sneaker is a versatile and stylish option for casual wear. With a smooth leather upper and a classic design, these sneakers offer a comfortable fit and a timeless look. The rubber outsole provides good traction, making them suitable for various activities.

Specifications

Material
Leather upper, rubber outsole
Color
White
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile style

affiliate-tick

Comfortable fit

affiliate-tick

Good traction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require breaking in

Click Here to Buy

Nike Mens Court Royale 2 White/Dark Teal Green Leather Sneaker (CQ9246-105)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike Court Legacy sneakers offer a blend of retro style and modern comfort. With a canvas upper and a rubber outsole, these sneakers provide a lightweight and breathable feel. The low-cut design and lace-up closure ensure a secure and customizable fit.

Specifications

Material
Canvas upper, rubber outsole
Color
White/Black
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Retro style

affiliate-tick

Breathable construction

affiliate-tick

Lightweight feel

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

NIKE Mens White/White-Black Sneakers - 6 UK

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike Boys Sneaker is a sporty and stylish option for active kids. With a combination of leather and synthetic materials in the upper, these sneakers offer durability and support. The cushioned midsole provides comfort and impact protection for all-day wear.

Specifications

Material
Leather/synthetic upper, rubber outsole
Color
Obsidian/White
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Comfortable cushioning

affiliate-tick

Sporty design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Nike Boys Sneaker, Obsidian/White, 5.5 UK (6 US)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike Unisex Adult Alleyoop sneakers are a versatile and trendy choice for everyday wear. With a combination of leather and textile materials in the upper, these sneakers offer a blend of style and comfort. The padded collar and cushioned insole provide support and a plush feel.

Specifications

Material
Leather/textile upper, rubber outsole
Color
White/Black
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Trendy design

affiliate-tick

Comfortable padding

affiliate-tick

Versatile style

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May run slightly narrow

Click Here to Buy

Nike Sb Alleyoop Shoe White/White/Gum Light Brown/Team Royal Blue Sneakers - 5.5 UK (39 EU) (8 US) (CJ0882-104)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nike SUPERREP FK sneakers are designed for high-intensity workouts and training sessions. With a breathable and supportive Flyknit upper, these sneakers offer a secure and adaptive fit. The cushioned midsole and durable outsole provide stability and comfort during dynamic movements.

Specifications

Material
Flyknit upper, rubber outsole
Color
Oatmeal/Black/Sail/Dark Russet
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-intensity performance

affiliate-tick

Breathable design

affiliate-tick

Adaptive fit

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Nike W SUPERREP GO 3 NN FK-Oatmeal/Black-SAIL-Dark RUSSET-DH3393-104-7UK

Loading Suggestions...

The Women's Court Vision Sneaker by Nike offers a feminine and sporty look for casual wear. With a leather and textile upper, these sneakers provide a comfortable and stylish fit. The low-cut design and cushioned insole offer support and a classic feel.

Specifications

Material
Leather/textile upper, rubber outsole
Color
Football Grey/White
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Feminine style

affiliate-tick

Comfortable fit

affiliate-tick

Classic design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May run slightly large

Click Here to Buy

NIKE Womens W Court Vision Lo Nn Sneaker-Football Grey/White-Dh3158-004-4Uk

Loading Suggestions...

The NIKE Men's Air Force Sneaker is a classic and iconic option for men's fashion. With a leather upper and Air-Sole unit, these sneakers provide a comfortable and supportive feel. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction and durability for long-lasting wear.

Specifications

Material
Leather upper, rubber outsole
Color
White
Closure
Lace-up
Sole
Rubber
Fit
True to size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Iconic style

affiliate-tick

Comfortable cushioning

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require breaking in

Click Here to Buy

NIKE Mens Full Force Low (9) Sneaker,White

Nike sneakers top features comparison

Product NameMaterialColorClosureSoleFit
Nike Court Vision LTRLeather upper, rubber cupsoleWhiteLace-upRubberTrue to size
Nike Royale Leather SneakerLeather upper, rubber outsoleWhiteLace-upRubberTrue to size
Nike Court LegacyCanvas upper, rubber outsoleWhite/BlackLace-upRubberTrue to size
Nike Boys SneakerLeather/synthetic upper, rubber outsoleObsidian/WhiteLace-upRubberTrue to size
Nike Unisex Adult AlleyoopLeather/textile upper, rubber outsoleWhite/BlackLace-upRubberTrue to size
Nike SUPERREP FKFlyknit upper, rubber outsoleOatmeal/Black/Sail/Dark RussetLace-upRubberTrue to size
Women's Court Vision SneakerLeather/textile upper, rubber outsoleFootball Grey/WhiteLace-upRubberTrue to size
NIKE Men's Air Force SneakerLeather upper, rubber outsoleWhiteLace-upRubberTrue to size

Similar stories for you

Best Skechers shoes: Explore top 10 stylish, lightweight, and durable footwear for walking, running, or everyday comfort

Best shoes for girls: Discover stylish and comfortable shoes for girls, top 8 picks

Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design

Best Skechers shoes for women in 2024: Top 10 options to choose from

Best Skechers shoes for men and women in India 2024; Top 10 picks you must shop for right away

Best shoes for boys: From trendy designs to comfortable fits for every occasion, top 8 options

FAQs on nike sneakers

  • What is the price range of these Nike sneakers?

    The price of Nike sneakers in this list ranges from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 8000, depending on the style, material, and features.

  • Do these sneakers offer good arch support?

    Yes, most of the Nike sneakers listed here provide good arch support, making them suitable for all-day wear and various activities.

  • Are these sneakers suitable for running?

    While some options may be suitable for light running, it's recommended to choose specific running shoes for high-impact activities.

  • What are the available color options for these sneakers?

    The color options vary for each Nike sneaker, including classic white, black, and other trendy color combinations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On