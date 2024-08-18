 Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 18, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Looking for the best Adidas shoes for men? Check out our top 10 picks for running, sporting activities and sneakers.

Adidas is a renowned global brand in the sports and athletics industry, celebrated for its top-quality footwear. When it comes to Adidas shoes for men, the options are vast, ranging from running shoes to sports shoes and casual sneakers. Each pair is designed to offer superior performance, style, and comfort, catering to the diverse needs of athletes and casual wearers alike.

Adidas shoes for men give you superior comfort, style and lasting durability.
Adidas shoes for men give you superior comfort, style and lasting durability.

In this article, we present a carefully selected list of the 10 best Adidas shoes for men available on Amazon India. With detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, you can easily find the perfect pair to suit your lifestyle. Whether you're a dedicated runner, a competitive athlete, or simply in search of stylish yet comfortable footwear, our list offers something for every preference. Explore these top picks and elevate your shoe game with the trusted quality of Adidas.

1.

Adidas FTWWHT Running Shoes 10

The Adidas FTWWHT Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for comfort and style. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper, a responsive midsole, and a durable outsole for enhanced traction. With a sleek design and Adidas' signature 3-Stripes, these shoes are perfect for both casual wear and running.

Specifications of Adidas FTWWHT Running Shoes

  • Lightweight and breathable upper
  • Responsive midsole for cushioning
  • Durable outsole for enhanced traction
  • Sleek design with Adidas 3-Stripes
  • Available in size 10

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Comfortable for long runsLimited colour options
Stylish designSlightly expensive
Good traction on different surfaces 

2.

Adidas Cblack Running Shoes 9

The Adidas Cblack Running Shoes are designed for runners who prioritize performance and support. These shoes feature a supportive midfoot cage, a responsive Boost midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for excellent grip. With a sleek black design and the iconic Adidas logo, these shoes are a perfect combination of style and functionality.

Specifications of Adidas Cblack Running Shoes

  • Supportive midfoot cage for stability
  • Responsive Boost midsole for energy return
  • Durable rubber outsole for traction
  • Sleek black design with Adidas logo
  • Available in size 9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Excellent support for long runsLimited colour options
High energy returnNarrow fit for some users
Durable construction 

3.

Adidas Throb Running Shoes 9

The Adidas Throb Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for a balance of comfort and performance. These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, a responsive EVA midsole, and a durable Adiwear outsole for long-lasting wear. With a stylish design and vibrant colors, these shoes are a great choice for both running and casual wear.

Specifications of Adidas Throb Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper for ventilation
  • Responsive EVA midsole for cushioning
  • Durable Adiwear outsole for longevity
  • Stylish design with vibrant colors
  • Available in size 9

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Breathable and comfortableLimited size options
Good cushioning for long runsSlightly heavy
Eye-catching design 

Also read:Amazon Rakhi Sale (Aug 2024): Enjoy massive discounts this Freedom Sale on handbags, shoes, watches, and more

 

4.

Adidas Men's Clinch X Running Black

The Adidas Men's Clinch X Running Shoes are designed for athletes looking for speed and agility. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper, a responsive Lightstrike midsole, and a durable Adiwear outsole for fast and dynamic movements. With a sleek black design and Adidas branding, these shoes are perfect for high-intensity workouts and sprints.

Specifications of Adidas Men's Clinch X Running Shoes

  • Lightweight and breathable upper for speed
  • Responsive Lightstrike midsole for agility
  • Durable Adiwear outsole for dynamic movements
  • Sleek black design with Adidas branding
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Great for speed and agility trainingLimited colour options
Lightweight and responsiveNarrow fit for some users
Good traction for quick movements 

5.

Adidas Mens FTWWHT CBLACK Running

The Adidas Mens FTWWHT CBLACK Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for a balance of comfort and style. These shoes feature a breathable textile upper, a cushioned midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for traction. With a classic design and Adidas' iconic 3-Stripes, these shoes are perfect for everyday running and casual wear.

Specifications of Adidas Mens FTWWHT CBLACK Running

  • Breathable textile upper for comfort
  • Cushioned midsole for support
  • Durable rubber outsole for traction
  • Classic design with Adidas 3-Stripes
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Comfortable for long runsLimited colour options
Classic and versatile designSlightly heavy
Good grip on various surfaces 

6.

Adidas Textile Cblack Gresix Running

The Adidas Textile Cblack Gresix Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for a lightweight and versatile option. These shoes feature a breathable textile upper, a responsive midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for reliable traction. With a modern design and subtle branding, these shoes are a great choice for casual running and everyday wear.

Specifications of Adidas Textile Cblack Gresix Running Shoes

  • Breathable textile upper for ventilation
  • Responsive midsole for cushioning
  • Durable rubber outsole for traction
  • Modern design with subtle branding
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Lightweight and breathableLimited colour options
Versatile for daily wearNot suitable for intense workouts
Sleek and modern design 

7.

Adidas Synthetic Adiglide Wiltea Running

The Adidas Synthetic Adiglide Wiltea Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for a supportive and stable option. These shoes feature a synthetic upper, a responsive midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for reliable grip. With a sporty design and vibrant accents, these shoes are a great choice for both running and athletic activities.

Specifications of Adidas Synthetic Adiglide Wiltea Running Shoes

  • Supportive synthetic upper for stability
  • Responsive midsole for cushioning
  • Durable rubber outsole for traction
  • Sporty design with vibrant accents
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Excellent support for long runsLimited colour options
Good cushioning for comfortSlightly narrow fit
Eye-catching design 

8.

Adidas Black White Flodean Walking

The Adidas Black White Flodean Walking Shoes are designed for individuals looking for comfort and support in their everyday activities. These shoes feature a synthetic upper, a cushioned midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for stability. With a classic design and Adidas branding, these shoes are perfect for casual walks and daily wear.

Specifications of Adidas Black White Flodean Walking Shoes

  • Comfortable synthetic upper for daily wear
  • Cushioned midsole for support
  • Durable rubber outsole for stability
  • Classic design with Adidas branding
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Comfortable for daily activitiesLimited colour options
Versatile for casual wearNot suitable for intense workouts
Classic and timeless design 

Also read:Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best running shoes at up to 80% off from top brands like Adidas, Puma, and more

 

9.

Adidas Synthetic Skateboarding CGREEN FTWWHT

The Adidas Synthetic Skateboarding CGREEN FTWWHT Shoes are designed for individuals looking for style and versatility. These shoes feature a synthetic upper, a cushioned midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for reliable grip. With a skateboarding-inspired design and vibrant colors, these shoes are perfect for casual wear and urban activities.

Specifications of Adidas Synthetic Skateboarding CGREEN FTWWHT

  • Stylish synthetic upper for urban wear
  • Cushioned midsole for comfort
  • Durable rubber outsole for grip
  • Skateboarding-inspired design with vibrant colors
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish and versatile for urban activitiesLimited colour options
Good cushioning for comfortNot suitable for intense workouts
Eye-catching design 

10.

Adidas Synthetic Racer Adapt Running

The Adidas Synthetic Racer Adapt Running Shoes are designed for runners looking for a sleek and modern option. These shoes feature a synthetic upper, a cushioned midsole, and a durable rubber outsole for reliable traction. With a contemporary design and Adidas' signature 3-Stripes, these shoes are perfect for everyday running and casual wear.

Specifications of Adidas Synthetic Racer Adapt Running Shoes

  • Sleek synthetic upper for modern style
  • Cushioned midsole for comfort
  • Durable rubber outsole for traction
  • Contemporary design with Adidas 3-Stripes
  • Available in men's sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designLimited colour options
Comfortable for daily wearNot suitable for intense workouts
Good grip on various surfaces 

Also read:Best women's running shoes in India: Top 6 comfortable and stylish options

Top 3 features of best Adidas shoes for men:

 

Best Adidas Shoes for MenLightweightSupportiveCushioned
Adidas FTWWHT Running Shoes 10YesNoYes
Adidas Cblack Running Shoes 9NoYesYes
Adidas Throb Running Shoes 9YesNoYes
Adidas Men's Clinch X Running BlackYesNoYes
Adidas Mens FTWWHT CBLACK RunningYesNoYes
Adidas Textile Cblack Gresix RunningYesNoYes
Adidas Synthetic Adiglide Wiltea RunningNoYesYes
Adidas Black White Flodean WalkingNoYesYes
Adidas Synthetic Skateboarding CGREEN FTWWHTYesNoYes
Adidas Synthetic Racer Adapt RunningYesNoYes

Best value for money Adidas shoes for men:

The Adidas Mens FTWWHT CBLACK Running Shoes offer the best value for money with their combination of comfort, style, and durability. These shoes are perfect for everyday running and casual wear, making them a versatile and cost-effective choice for men.

Also read:Best Nike shoes for every activity: Top 9 running, training, basketball options

Best overall Adidas shoes for men:

The Adidas Cblack Running Shoes 9 stand out as the best overall product, offering a perfect balance of performance, support, and style. With a supportive midfoot cage, responsive Boost midsole, and sleek design, these shoes are a top choice for runners and athletes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Adidas shoes for men:

Comfort and fit: Ensure the shoes provide excellent comfort and a snug fit. Consider the shoe size, cushioning, and arch support to avoid discomfort during prolonged use.

Purpose: Identify the purpose of the shoes—whether for running, training, or casual wear. Each type offers specific features tailored to different activities.

Durability: Look for high-quality materials and solid construction to ensure the shoes last long, especially for rigorous activities.

Style and design: Adidas offers a variety of stylish options. Choose a design that matches your personal style without compromising on functionality.

Similar stories for you

Best Adidas shoes for running and walking in 2024: Top 10 comfortable and lightweight picks

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best running shoes at up to 80% off from top brands like Adidas, Puma, and more

Puma shoes for men and women in 2024: Top 8 picks that are trendy, comfortable and durable

Best men's running shoes in India: Top 10 picks to boost comfort, support, and performance on every run

FAQs on Adidas shoes for men

  • Are Adidas shoes good for running?

    Yes, Adidas shoes are designed with advanced technology to provide comfort, support, and performance for runners of all levels.

  • What is the price range for Adidas men's shoes?

    The price range for Adidas men's shoes varies based on the style, design, and features, with options available for every budget.

  • Do Adidas shoes come in different sizes?

    Yes, Adidas offers a wide range of sizes for men's shoes, ensuring a comfortable and customized fit for all individuals.

  • What are the best features to look for in Adidas running shoes?

    The best features to look for in Adidas running shoes include lightweight construction, cushioned midsoles, and durable outsoles for traction and stability.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Health / Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On