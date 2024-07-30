 Best men's running shoes in India: Top 10 picks to boost comfort, support, and performance on every run | Health - Hindustan Times
Best men's running shoes in India: Top 10 picks to boost comfort, support, and performance on every run

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Looking for the perfect running shoes for men? Check out our list of the 10 best options available in India, from top brands like Nike, Sparx and Campus.

Selecting the ideal running shoes can be a challenging endeavour, given the myriad options available on the market. It's crucial to find a pair that meets your specific needs and fits within your budget. To simplify your decision-making process, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 men’s running shoes available in India. Whether your focus is on style, comfort, or affordability, we have options that cater to a variety of preferences.

Unleash your potential with the perfect pair of men’s running shoes, where style meets performance.(Pexels)
Unleash your potential with the perfect pair of men’s running shoes, where style meets performance.(Pexels)

Our curated selection aims to guide you towards the perfect pair for your next run or workout session. By exploring our recommendations, you can confidently choose running shoes that enhance your performance and suit your individual requirements. Discover the best footwear to support your fitness journey and make each run a more enjoyable experience.

1.

Wonder Firozi Sports Shoes

The Wonder Firozi Sports Shoes are designed for ultimate comfort and support during workouts and runs. With a stylish design and durable construction, these shoes are a great option for men who are looking for both style and performance.

Specifications of Wonder Firozi Sports Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Lightweight design
  • Cushioned insole
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited colour options
Comfortable fit 
Durable construction 

2.

Asian Men's Loafers

The Asian Men's Loafers are a great option for men who are looking for a casual and stylish pair of shoes. With a slip-on design and comfortable fit, these loafers are perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications of Asian Men's Loafers

  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Slip-on design
  • Cushioned footbed
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Casual and stylishNot suitable for running or workouts
Comfortable fit 
Easy to slip on 

3.

Campus OXYFIT BT-GRN Walking Shoes

The Campus OXYFIT BT-GRN Walking Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a comfortable and supportive pair of shoes for walking and light workouts. With a breathable upper and cushioned insole, these shoes are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Campus OXYFIT BT-GRN Walking Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Lightweight design
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Comfortable fitLimited colour options
Breathable design 
Lightweight construction 

Also read:Find the perfect running shoes for fitness enthusiasts

4.

Campus 11G-677 Black North Running Shoes

The Campus 11G-677 Black North Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a durable and supportive pair of running shoes. With a cushioned insole and durable outsole, these shoes provide excellent support and traction for running and workouts.

Specifications of Campus 11G-677 Black North Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Lightweight design
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Durable constructionLimited colour options
Supportive fit 
Excellent traction 

5.

Sparx Enhanced Durability Cushion Running Shoes

The Sparx Enhanced Durability Cushion Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a comfortable and durable pair of running shoes. With enhanced cushioning and support, these shoes are perfect for long runs and intense workouts.

Specifications of Sparx Enhanced Durability Cushion Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Lightweight design
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Enhanced cushioningLimited colour options
Durable construction 
Excellent support 

6.

ASIAN Future-01 Grey Running Shoes

The ASIAN Future-01 Grey Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of running shoes. With a modern design and cushioned insole, these shoes provide a great balance of style and performance.

Specifications of ASIAN Future-01 Grey Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Lightweight design
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited colour options
Comfortable fit 
Lightweight construction 

7.

ASIAN Delta-20 Running and Walking Shoes

The ASIAN Delta-20 Running and Walking Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a versatile and lightweight pair of shoes for both running and walking. With a comfortable fit and durable construction, these shoes are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of ASIAN Delta-20 Running and Walking Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Lightweight design
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile designLimited colour options
Comfortable fit 
Lightweight construction 

8.

ASIAN Crystal-13 Sports Running Shoes

The ASIAN Crystal-13 Sports Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a stylish and supportive pair of running shoes. With a modern design and cushioned insole, these shoes provide a great balance of style and performance.

Specifications of ASIAN Crystal-13 Sports Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Lightweight design
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited colour options
Supportive fit 
Lightweight construction 

9.

Sparx Mens SX0661G Blackgolden Running Shoes

The Sparx Mens SX0661G Blackgolden Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a comfortable and durable pair of running shoes. With enhanced cushioning and support, these shoes are perfect for long runs and intense workouts.

Specifications of Sparx Mens SX0661G Blackgolden Running Shoes

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Lightweight design
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Enhanced cushioningLimited colour options
Durable construction 
Excellent support 

10.

Nike Revolution NN-DC3728-003-9 BLACK/WHITE-IRON-Grey

The Nike Revolution NN-DC3728-003-9 BLACK/WHITE-IRON-Grey Running Shoes are designed for men who are looking for a high-performance and stylish pair of running shoes. With a modern design and cushioned insole, these shoes provide excellent support and traction for running and workouts.

Specifications of Nike Revolution NN-DC3728-003-9 BLACK/WHITE-IRON-Grey

  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned insole
  • Durable rubber outsole
  • Lightweight design
  • Available in various sizes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-performance designLimited colour options
Stylish look 
Excellent support 

Top 3 features of best shoes for men:

Best Shoes for MenDesignCushioningSupport
Wonder Firozi Sports ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleDurable construction
Asian Men's LoafersSynthetic leather upperCushioned footbedComfortable fit
Campus OXYFIT BT-GRN Walking ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleLightweight design
Campus 11G-677 Black North Running ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleDurable rubber outsole
Sparx Enhanced Durability Cushion Running ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleDurable rubber outsole
ASIAN Future-01 Grey Running ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleLightweight design
ASIAN Delta-20 Running and Walking ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleLightweight design
ASIAN Crystal-13 Sports Running ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleLightweight design
Sparx Mens SX0661G Blackgolden Running ShoesBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleDurable rubber outsole
Nike Revolution NN-DC3728-003-9 BLACK/WHITE-IRON-GreyBreathable mesh upperCushioned insoleDurable rubber outsole

Best value for money shoes for men:

The Sparx Enhanced Durability Cushion Running Shoes offer the best value for money, with enhanced cushioning, durable construction, and excellent support at an affordable price.

Best overall shoes for men:

The Nike Revolution NN-DC3728-003-9 BLACK/WHITE-IRON-Grey Running Shoes stand out as the best overall product, offering high-performance design, stylish look, and excellent support for running and workouts.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best shoes for men:

Comfort and fit: Choose shoes that offer a snug, comfortable fit with adequate cushioning to support your feet during activity. Ensure there is enough room in the toe box to avoid discomfort.

Support and stability: Opt for shoes that provide good arch support and stability, particularly if you have specific foot issues like overpronation or flat feet.

Material and durability: Consider shoes made from breathable, durable materials that can withstand regular use and varying weather conditions.

Purpose and activity: Select shoes designed for your specific activity, whether running, walking, or sports, to ensure optimal performance and protection.

FAQs on shoes for men

  • Are these shoes suitable for long-distance running?

    Yes, these shoes are designed for long-distance running, with enhanced cushioning and support for extended workouts.

  • Do these shoes come in different sizes?

    Yes, all the shoes listed are available in various sizes to fit different foot shapes and sizes.

  • Are these shoes suitable for everyday wear?

    Yes, these shoes are designed for everyday use, providing comfort and support for everyday activities.

  • Do these shoes offer good traction and stability?

    Yes, all the shoes listed provide excellent traction and stability for running and workouts, ensuring a secure and stable fit.

At HindustanTimes, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

