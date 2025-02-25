Menu Explore
Gym bags for men and women to carry all your fitness essentials in one place: 8 options to choose from in 2025

Affiliate Desk
Feb 25, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Looking for the perfect gym bag? Check out our list of the top 8 gym bags for men and women, including durable, waterproof, and large options.

Gear Polyester Cross Training 22L Medium Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag/Sports Duffle For Men/Women - Grey Orange, 23.5 x 74 x 23.5 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹489

Sfane Polyester 23cms Duffle/Shoulder/Gym Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoe Compartment (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹415

NIVIA Beast Gym Bag-4 Polyester/Unisex Gym Bags/Shoulder Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoes Compartment/Carry Gym Accessories/Fitness Bag/Sports & Travel Bag/Sports Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹449

NIVIA Basic Duffle Polyester Bag/Gym Bags/Adjustable Shoulder Bag for Men/Duffle Gym Bags for Men/Fitness Bag/Carry Bags/Sports & Travel Bag/Sports Kit/Duffle Bags Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹279

Sfane Gym Bags for Men with Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags for Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym for Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag - Grey & Navy Blue View Details checkDetails

₹457

Best Overall Product

Lifelong Cotton 30 L Duffle Bag | Gym Bags for Men & Women | Adjustable Shoulder Bag | Duffle Gym Bag | Water Resistant | Sports & Travel Bag with Shoe Compartment & Side Pocket (Black & Red),48.3cm View Details checkDetails

₹299

Raizex Combo Pack Of Pu-Leather Gym Bag Gym Duffel Bag With Shoulder Strap For Mens & Womens With Grey Wrist Support Band For Daily Exercise., 23 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹299

Best Value For Money

Boldfit Gym Bags For Men With Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags For Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym For Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags For Shoes Towel Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag 20L - Black View Details checkDetails

₹499

Finding the ideal gym bag can be a daunting task, with so many options available in the market. Whether you're looking for a durable gym bag, a large gym bag for men, or a waterproof gym bag, we've got you covered. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 8 gym bags for men and women available on the market to help you make an informed decision. From spacious duffel bags to comfortable shoulder bags, we have something for everyone. So, let's dive in and find the perfect gym bag for you.

Stylish, spacious gym bag for all your workout essentials.
Stylish, spacious gym bag for all your workout essentials.

The Gear Polyester Travel Duffle is a spacious and durable gym bag, perfect for both men and women. It features multiple compartments for easy organization and is made of high-quality polyester for long-lasting use.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Multiple
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Spacious design

Durable material

Reasons to avoid

Not waterproof

Gear Polyester Cross Training 22L Medium Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag/Sports Duffle For Men/Women - Grey Orange, 23.5 x 74 x 23.5 Centimeters

The SFANE Duffel Shoulder Bag is a stylish and functional gym bag designed specifically for women. It features a separate shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder straps for added comfort.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Multiple
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Separate shoe compartment

Adjustable shoulder straps

Reasons to avoid

Not waterproof

Sfane Polyester 23cms Duffle/Shoulder/Gym Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoe Compartment (Grey)

The Nivia 5183 Polyester Duffle is a medium-sized gym bag with a simple and functional design. It is made of high-quality polyester and features a spacious main compartment for all your essentials.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Single
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Simple and functional design

High-quality material

Reasons to avoid

Single compartment

NIVIA Beast Gym Bag-4 Polyester/Unisex Gym Bags/Shoulder Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoes Compartment/Carry Gym Accessories/Fitness Bag/Sports & Travel Bag/Sports Kit (Black)

The Nivia 6853 Polyester Basic Duffle is a no-frills gym bag that is perfect for those looking for a simple and affordable option. It is made of durable polyester and features a single spacious compartment.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Single
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Affordable price

Durable material

Reasons to avoid

Single compartment

NIVIA Basic Duffle Polyester Bag/Gym Bags/Adjustable Shoulder Bag for Men/Duffle Gym Bags for Men/Fitness Bag/Carry Bags/Sports & Travel Bag/Sports Kit/Duffle Bags Travel (Black)

The SFANE Duffel Shoulder Bag is a stylish and functional gym bag designed specifically for women. It features a separate shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder straps for added comfort.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Multiple
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Separate shoe compartment

Adjustable shoulder straps

Reasons to avoid

Not waterproof

Sfane Gym Bags for Men with Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags for Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym for Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag - Grey & Navy Blue

The Lifelong LLGB02 Adjustable Shoulder Bag is a versatile and practical gym bag with an adjustable shoulder strap and multiple compartments for easy organization. It is made of high-quality materials and is built to last.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Medium
Compartments
Multiple
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Adjustable shoulder strap

High-quality materials

Reasons to avoid

Not waterproof

Lifelong Cotton 30 L Duffle Bag | Gym Bags for Men & Women | Adjustable Shoulder Bag | Duffle Gym Bag | Water Resistant | Sports & Travel Bag with Shoe Compartment & Side Pocket (Black & Red),48.3cm

The Raizex PU Leather Shoulder Bag is a stylish and elegant gym bag made of premium PU leather. It features a spacious main compartment and a supportive shoulder strap for added comfort.

Specifications

Material
PU Leather
Size
Medium
Compartments
Single
Waterproof
No

Reasons to buy

Premium PU leather

Supportive shoulder strap

Reasons to avoid

Not waterproof

Raizex Combo Pack Of Pu-Leather Gym Bag Gym Duffel Bag With Shoulder Strap For Mens & Womens With Grey Wrist Support Band For Daily Exercise., 23 Cm

The Boldfit Separate Compartment Sports Bag is a versatile and functional gym bag designed for athletes. It features a separate shoe compartment and adjustable straps for added convenience.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Size
Large
Compartments
Multiple
Waterproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Separate shoe compartment

Waterproof material

Reasons to avoid

None

Boldfit Gym Bags For Men With Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags For Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym For Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags For Shoes Towel Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag 20L - Black

Best 3 features of the top gym bags in 12025:

Best gym bags in 2025MaterialSizeCompartmentsWaterproof
Gear Polyester Travel DufflePolyesterMediumMultipleNo
SFANE Duffel Shoulder BagPolyesterMediumMultipleNo
Nivia 5183 Polyester DufflePolyesterMediumSingleNo
Nivia 6853 Polyester Basic DufflePolyesterMediumSingleNo
SFANE Duffel Shoulder BagPolyesterMediumMultipleNo
Lifelong LLGB02 Adjustable Shoulder BagPolyesterMediumMultipleNo
Raizex PU Leather Shoulder BagPU LeatherMediumSingleNo
Boldfit Separate Compartment Sports BagPolyesterLargeMultipleYes

FAQs on gym bag

  • What is the price range of these gym bags?

    The price range of these gym bags varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the brand, size, and features.

  • Are these gym bags suitable for both men and women?

    Yes, all the gym bags mentioned in the article are suitable for both men and women, with options specifically designed for women as well.

  • Do these gym bags come with a warranty?

    Most of the gym bags come with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. However, it is recommended to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

  • Are these gym bags suitable for travel?

    Yes, these gym bags are versatile and can be used for travel, sports, and other outdoor activities, making them a great all-around choice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

