1,175 litres of illicit alcohol seized in PCMC, two arrested

The raid was conducted around 11pm on Saturday night in Maan village of Mulshi, Pune

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The two arrested men were identified as Babu Kubya Rathod (40), a resident of Chandegaon in Mulshi, Pune and Ram Tatyarao Khirsagar (33), a resident of Shinde vasti in Marunji, Mulshi, Pune, according to the police.
The two arrested men were identified as Babu Kubya Rathod (40), a resident of Chandegaon in Mulshi, Pune and Ram Tatyarao Khirsagar (33), a resident of Shinde vasti in Marunji, Mulshi, Pune, according to the police.
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two men during a raid on an illegal brewery of alcohol and seized 1,175-litres illicit alcohol along with 9,000-litres raw material required for brewing the alcohol.

The raid was conducted around 11pm on Saturday night in Maan village of Mulshi, Pune.

The two arrested men were identified as Babu Kubya Rathod (40), a resident of Chandegaon in Mulshi, Pune and Ram Tatyarao Khirsagar (33), a resident of Shinde vasti in Marunji, Mulshi, Pune, according to the police.

The raid was conducted by officials led by senior police inspector Vitthal Kubade of Hinjewadi police station.

The value of the seized raw material is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh while the value of the seized alcohol is estimated to be around Rs 70,500. Along with the liquids, the police also seized 3,000kg firewood worth Rs 9,000, and a Hyundai car worth Rs 10 lakh among other things.

A case under Sections 65(c), 65(d), 65(e)(f), and 83 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the two.

