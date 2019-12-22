1.5-year-old mowed down by car in Chinchwad; two others die in separate road accidents

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:49 IST

The driver of a car was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for running over a 1.5-year-old child while he was playing with his friends in Chinchwad on Friday.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Vitthal Amle, 53, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, who worked as a driver for the owner of the brown Tata Hexa, he was driving. The driver was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail later.

The child has been identified as Atharva, a resident of Gawade chawl in Chinchwad. The complaint was lodged by his mother Ashwini Mahadev Gopreddy, 25, who is a housewife.

Atharva was playing in front of the society located near his house. He was with his friends from the locality when the car hit him and drove away from the spot without stopping.

The driver was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 132(1) along with 119/177 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Nigdi police station.

In other cases on Saturday, two women were killed in two separate accidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A woman identified as Kamal Arjun Bangude, 45, a resident of Andhale village in Mulshi, was killed by a dumper truck at 2pm on Saturday.

“She was crossing the road when the dumper ran her over near the Nashik phata bus stop,” said PSI Bhimsen Shikhare of Bhosari police station. The truck driver identified as Sudam Vishwanath Khandagale, 50, a resident of Lohegaon, Pune, was arrested and will be produced in a local court on Sunday. A case was registered against him at Bhosari police station.

In another incident that occurred on Saturday morning, a woman named Moli Shamal Mandal, 27, a resident of South Birajpur in West Bengal, was run over by an unidentified vehicle near Talegaon chowk in Khed.

Mandal was also crossing the road when the vehicle ran her over, according to the police. A case against the unidentified motorist was registered at Chakan police station.