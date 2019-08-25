1,555 objection letters against land acquisition for Purandar airport submitted to government

pune

As many as 1,555 people from seven villages of the Purandar taluka in Pune district voiced their opposition to the proposed international airport in the area by writing to the district administration.

The administration had invited suggestions and objections for the project from the villagers, who will be affected by the land acquisition, by August 19.

Bappu Memane, the sarpanch of Pargav Mevani village, said, “We have submitted letters to the government stating that we do not want the airport to be developed in our area. We have, instead, asked the government to give us facilities required to do basic farming in the region. We do not want the airport and want to continue farming here, which we have been doing for decades.”

CS Gupta, executive director, Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) said, “Under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 (MRTP), it is mandatory for us to seek objections, if any, from the villagers who will be affected by the land acquisition. The government understands the demands and concerns of the villagers through this process.”

The government proposes to acquire 2,400 hectares for the project of which 1,100 hectares will be used for the actual airport while the rest of the land will be utilised for other purposes. The Centre has already given approval for the release of ₹3,513 crore for the project, though the money has not been allotted to MADC.

The farmers of the seven villages comprising Pargaon, Khanwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri, Udachiwadi and Tekwadi have been staging protests in the form of resolutions in the gram sabhas; sit outs in front of the tehsil office, district collectorate and rasta rokos against the proposed airport project.

