100 cases of speed limit violations recorded on Pune-Mumbai e-way

pune

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:00 IST

The Maharashtra Highway Police commenced a speed curtailing drive on Monday and registered 100 cases of violations on the Pune-Mumbai expressway. The previous speed limit of 120 kmph has been reduced to 100 kmph on the expressway corridor to curb the rising number of accidents on the stretch, according to the new road speed norms and notification issued by the state government on October 25, 2019.

At least 58 fatal accidents were reported from January 1, 2018, till September 30, 2019, on the expressway, while in 2018 in the same time period, 70 accidents were reported.

Milind Mohit, Highways SP, said, “The drive began early on Monday and 100 cases have been registered till late afternoon. Strict action is being taken as per the directions of the state government.”

The notification by the state government states 30 per cent of the fatal accidents occurred due to speeding. Action against violation of the speed limit will be taken under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if the speed detected is within 5 per cent of the maximum notified speed.

Accidents reported

Jan 1, 2018, till Sept 30, 2018

Fatal accidents 58

People killed 56

Accidents in which victims were seriously injured 133

Jan 1, 2019, till Sept 30, 2019

Fatal accidents 80

People killed 55

Accidents in which victims were seriously injured 108