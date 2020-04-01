106 of 182 Nizamuddin event participants from Pune division traced, search on for others through CDR

pune

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:25 IST

The state administration has traced as many as 106 of the 182 persons in western Maharashtra who had either been or came in contact with those who went to Tablighi Jamaat – called a markaz –in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area that has now emerged as a hot-spot for Covid-19 infections in the country.

The respective administration of Pune revenue region’s five districts – Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur – have started collecting swabs of 94 persons quarantined so far while others traced till now are being brought to the quarantine centre.

The government officials with help from the police have also launched a search for those who have not been traced by tracking their call details record (CDR), said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

“We have discovered that some people have gone to other states and have also changed SIM cards of their mobile phones. Search is on for those individuals. Others traced so far have been put under quarantine and their samples have been sent for testing, the reports of which are awaiting,” said Mhaisekar.

Among the 182 persons, 136 are from Pune district, five from Satara, three from Sangli, 17 from Solapur and 21 from Kolhapur. Some of these people as a part of a religious congregation attended markaz in Nizamuddin. Of the 136 persons in Pune district, 70 have been traced so far while search is on for rest, said officials.

The search for all those who attended the Delhi event began after the Union home ministry alerted various states, including Maharashtra, that those who attended the religious congregation and then dispersed to various parts of the country may have the possibility of being infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Various states are now tracking down these people with an aim to limit the spread of the virus by isolating those who attended the congregation, and the people they came in contact with.