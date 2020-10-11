e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 11,031 driving licenses suspended in six months in Pune

11,031 driving licenses suspended in six months in Pune

Driving licences were suspended for rash driving, signal jumping, illegal passenger traffic, drink driving and using mobile phones while driving or riding

pune Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:31 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
According to data provided by traffic police as many as 4,092 driving licences were suspended of violators for using mobile phones while driving or riding, followed by 1,683 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,752 licences were suspended for riding without a helmet.
According to data provided by traffic police as many as 4,092 driving licences were suspended of violators for using mobile phones while driving or riding, followed by 1,683 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,752 licences were suspended for riding without a helmet.(HT PHOTO)
         

The city police and regional transport office have suspended 11,031 driving licences in six months between January and June 2020. The driving licences were suspended for rash driving, signal jumping, illegal passenger traffic, drink driving and using mobile phones while driving or riding.

According to data provided by traffic police as many as 4,092 driving licences were suspended of violators for using mobile phones while driving or riding, followed by 1,683 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,752 licences were suspended for riding without a helmet.

Licences were also cancelled for signal jumping in 1,541 cases, rash and negligent driving in 571 cases, ferrying illegal passengers in 687 cases and overloading in 705 cases.

The state government had received 36,204 proposals for cancellation of licences and of that 34,991 driving licences were cancelled. From Pune police commissionerate, the traffic branch had submitted 11,924 proposals of which 11,031 driving licences were cancelled.

Prashant Inamdar, convener, Pedestrian First, said, “The steps are effective for bringing down the accident rate, but what is needed is holistic planning and full-time officers to handle the traffic department. Also, besides fining more awareness must be created for bringing down the accident rate in Pune.”

According to a senior official from the regional transport office (RTO) data for July to September will be published by the end of October or the first week of November.

top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed Bihar’s political course, says BJP’s JP Nadda
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed Bihar’s political course, says BJP’s JP Nadda
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Pandey’s fifty anchors SRH innings
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Pandey’s fifty anchors SRH innings
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In