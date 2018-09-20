12-year-old gangrape victim in Pune dies after slipping into coma, another minor survivor hospitalised

A 12-year-old who was allegedly raped on Sunday along with her 10-year-old friend by two including a juvenile in Hinjewadi on the outskirts of Pune, died late Wednesday night after slipping into a coma, police officials and doctors from Sassoon hospital said.

Police officials said duo enticed the two girls with chocolates and assaulted them.

“Three days ago, one of the victims developed a stomach ache and complained to her mother and eventually told her what happened. Her parents approached the police and the police found out that there was another victim,” Pimpri-Chinchwad Police commissioner RK Padmanabhan told Hindustan Times earlier on Tuesday.

The parents took her to the Aundh general hospital where she slipped into coma before she was shifted to Sassoon hospital. The second girl is currently at Aundh general hospital.

The parents of both the girls are workers in a sugar factory. The parents said they don’t know the two accused.

Following a complaint, police arrested 22-year-old and detained a 17-year-old on Wednesday. Both have been booked by Hinjewadi police under Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

Police said a murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC will be now be added

According to officials, the survivor told the police that they had been sexually assaulted once earlier also.

“The two girls were friends. We have registered a case and we are in the middle of the investigation,” said senior police inspector Shivaji Gaware of Hinjewadi police station.

