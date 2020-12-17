e-paper
Home / Pune News / 12-year-old questioned for bid to provoke minor girl to death by suicide

12-year-old questioned for bid to provoke minor girl to death by suicide

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A 12-year-old boy was called for questioning by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for trying to provoke a minor girl to die by suicide.

“We had registered a case of stalking and interrogated a 12-year-old boy. He is from Pune, but cannot give more details as it is a sensitive matter,” said senior inspector Shivaji Gaware of Bhosari MIDC police station.

The case came to light after an unidentified person was booked for calling the girl through video calling application and sending illicit emails to her father and the principal of the school over multiple weeks. The case was registered on December 12.

The girl’s 43-year-old mother lodged a complaint.

While it initially seemed like the girl had received death threats, it later turned out that the boy was trying to get her to die by suicide. The boy will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

A case under Sections 354 (d) (stalking) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 and 67(a) of Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station.

