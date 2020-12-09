e-paper
Home / Pune News / 18-yr-old booked for murdering 16-yr-old

18-yr-old booked for murdering 16-yr-old

pune Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:43 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

The Chakan police have launched a manhunt to nab an eighteen-year-old who is suspected of throttling a 16-year-girl from a farmer’s family to death following a quarrel over some petty issue while grazing cattle at the farmland near their residence at village Gonvadi in Khed taluka on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on December 8 in the fields of Baburao Mohite. Pravin Mohan Mohite (35), the deceased’s relative, lodged an FIR against the accused who has been identified as Mauli.

Assistant police inspector PK Rathod, the investigating officer, said that the accused, an orphan from Nashik, stayed at the residence of the girl’s relatives and used to work in the field.

“The accused killed her in a fit of rage as she used to have regular fights with him over petty reasons. The deceased’s eight-year-old relative, who witnessed the crime, pleaded him to stop, but he strangulated the victim to death,” he said. Meanwhile, IPC 302 ( murder ) section has been invoked against the accused, according to the police.

