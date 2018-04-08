182 people yet to recover Rs 4.4 crore after investment fraud, 17 persons booked  

Seventeen people were booked for duping 182 people for over Rs 4.4 crore under the pretext of stock market investments and returns. The case in the matter was filed by a resident of Sinhagad road, identified as 55-year-old Babasaheb Gaikwad. This is not the first case against the people who operate under the name of Bluechip Corporation Private Limited, registered at Pentagon Tower in Magarpatta City area of Hadapsar. Investors were duped ofRs 4,42,67,00,000 collectively.

The accused in the case were identified as Nitin Rajaram Narke, Pravin Bajirao Darde, Sachin Nanabhau Bhujbal, Santosh Govind Darde, Akshay Uttam Bhujnal, Ganesh Sakharam Bhujbal, Rajendra NArke alias Bachu Sir, Sunil Vyankat Bhujbal, Rupesh Zurunge, Suman satpute, Dadabhau Bhujbal, Mauli Theurkar, Santosh Bhujbal, Rahul Karpe, Suresh Jayram Dhapatlar and Santosh Vadghule, all residents of Talegaon Dhamdhere in Shirur. A female resident of Hadapsar, identified as Bhawna Chaddha, was also booked in the case. Senior police inspector (PI) Vishnu Pawar of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case and has made no arrests in the case yet.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial. Establishments) Act, 1999 was registered at Hadapsar police station against the seventeen people.The case, the second pertaining to the matter, was filed based on a written complaint received by the Hadapsar police. The first case was filed in 2012 by Vikas Baburao Sonkamble, 33, along with 14 others, weeks after the investments were made. All the investments were made between August 13, 2011 and June 1, 2012.

"A similar case was filed against Bluechip Corporation in 2012 and the prime accused in that case was also Nitin Narke, along with others. The investors, including the current complainant, did not record their statements in that case as they were trying to get their money back at the earliest," said senior police inspector Vishnu Pawar of Hadapsar police station.

The earlier case was handed over to the economic offence wing (EOW) and the current case, filed since the accused failed to recover the money even after six years, will also be handed over to EOW, according to senior PI, Pawar.

The accused established various companies and lured people into investing sums of money in the stock market through them. However, even as the companies failed to pay the promised returns, they also failed to return the principal amount to the investors.