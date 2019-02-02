19-year-old attacked with sickles in Hadapsar, four booked

The Wanowrie police have booked four persons for attacking Aniket Waydande (19), a resident of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar on Thursday. According to the police the four accused who harboured some previous enmity with the victim attacked him with sickles while he was on his way to Ramtekdi from Mahalaxmi Mandir. Waydande has sustained sharp injuries all over his body and has been admitted to a private hospital. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Grain merchant cheated of ₹24.45 lakh

The Khadak police have booked three persons for cheating a grain merchant identified as Chetan Gandhi (38), a resident of Market Yard to the tune of ₹24.45 lakh. According to the police the accused told Gandhi that they were running a firm by the name Empire Seeds Corporation based in Khed. They took an advance sum of ₹39 lakh from the complainant and supplied wheat worth ₹14.56 lakh and did not supply wheat worth ₹ 24.45 lakh out of the remaining advance and cheated the victim. PSI V D Kesarkar is investigating further in the case.

