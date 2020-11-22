e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 19-year-old murdered in Hadapsar

19-year-old murdered in Hadapsar

The deceased was identified as Aniket Shivaji Ghayatdak (19), a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar

pune Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The deceased, complainant, and one other friend of theirs had gone to the house of one of the accused to collect money.
The deceased, complainant, and one other friend of theirs had gone to the house of one of the accused to collect money.(Getty Images)
         

A 19-year-old was attacked and killed with bamboos and sharp weapons in the wee hours of Saturday in Hadapsar.

The deceased was identified as Aniket Shivaji Ghayatdak (19), a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Prakash Ghadage (22), also a resident of Hadapsar and a friend of the deceased who was present when he was attacked.

The deceased, complainant, and one other friend of theirs had gone to the house of one of the accused to collect money. However, the accused man and his accomplice launched an attack on Ghayatdak.

The police are on a lookout for five people in the case. Assistant police inspector Manoj Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against five people.

top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
‘Could’ve claimed Kohli’s offspirng as an Aussie if the baby was born here’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In