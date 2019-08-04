e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

19-yr-old Pune youth goes for a swim in Mutha, washed away

The victim was identified as Nikhil Thorat, 19, a resident of Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar

pune Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 19-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon in the Mutha river post deciding to go for a swim with his friends.
A 19-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon in the Mutha river post deciding to go for a swim with his friends.(HT/PHOTO)
         

A 19-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon in the Mutha river post deciding to go for a swim with his friends.

The victim was identified as Nikhil Thorat, 19, a resident of Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar. According to Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune Fire Brigade, the victim had gone to the river bank near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters with four of his friends at 3:07pm, when he was swept away by the strong river current.

The four others managed to swim back and alerted the police and fire brigade control rooms.

“The search is on and we are taking help of swimmers to find him,” Ranpise said. The swimmers continued their search till late evening, but were unable to locate Thorat.“ We will continue our search operations on Sunday,” Ranpise said.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 16:14 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss