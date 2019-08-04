19-yr-old Pune youth goes for a swim in Mutha, washed away

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:15 IST

A 19-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon in the Mutha river post deciding to go for a swim with his friends.

The victim was identified as Nikhil Thorat, 19, a resident of Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar. According to Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune Fire Brigade, the victim had gone to the river bank near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters with four of his friends at 3:07pm, when he was swept away by the strong river current.

The four others managed to swim back and alerted the police and fire brigade control rooms.

“The search is on and we are taking help of swimmers to find him,” Ranpise said. The swimmers continued their search till late evening, but were unable to locate Thorat.“ We will continue our search operations on Sunday,” Ranpise said.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 16:14 IST