e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Pune News

21-yr-old dies after bike skids near Chinchwad railway station

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A two-wheeler rider was killed in an accident near Chinchwad station on Tuesday morning. The deceased man has been identified as Gorakh Bachchan Gupta, 21, a resident of Halke vasti.

Gupta was heading towards Chinchwad on the road that connects KSB chowk to Chinchwad station. The incident happened at 11:40 am on Tuesday morning and the police got a call about the incident at 12:30pm, said officials

“We do not have many details about what has happened yet. As per the call received at the police station, the two-wheeler skid and he fell,” said an official at Pimpri police station.

Gupta was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival. His body was handed over to his father Bachchan Bhagwandas Gupta, 48, after a post mortem was performed, said police.

The incident was recorded at Pimpri police station as an accidental death report.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News