21-yr-old dies after bike skids near Chinchwad railway station

pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:20 IST

A two-wheeler rider was killed in an accident near Chinchwad station on Tuesday morning. The deceased man has been identified as Gorakh Bachchan Gupta, 21, a resident of Halke vasti.

Gupta was heading towards Chinchwad on the road that connects KSB chowk to Chinchwad station. The incident happened at 11:40 am on Tuesday morning and the police got a call about the incident at 12:30pm, said officials

“We do not have many details about what has happened yet. As per the call received at the police station, the two-wheeler skid and he fell,” said an official at Pimpri police station.

Gupta was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival. His body was handed over to his father Bachchan Bhagwandas Gupta, 48, after a post mortem was performed, said police.

The incident was recorded at Pimpri police station as an accidental death report.