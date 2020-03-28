21st Covid-19 positive case reported in Pune, admitted to private hospital

pune

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:34 IST

One more positive case has been tested in the city, taking the number of Covid-19 positive case in the city to 21.

The patient, a male aged 50, is currently admitted at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital in the city, confirmed Pune district collector, Naval Kishore Ram, on Saturday.

A senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said, “The patient is from Raviwar peth and does not have any foreign travel history. As of now we have traced four family members of the person. As all of them are currently asymptomatic we have not yet put them in isolation at the hospital. They have been quarantined at their homes. The patient had reached KEM on Friday and the test results came on Friday night. We are tracing the first contacts of the patient and the family members. He had come to the hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms.”

Till Saturday, at least seven patients have been discharged in Pune.