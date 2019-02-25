22-year-old accident victim from Pune gives lease of life to four

A 22-year-old accident victim gave a new lease of life to four persons after his heart, liver and kidneys were donated by his family members on Saturday. This was also the fourth case of a heart transplant being undertaken in the city, since January 1.

The victim, who was travelling to Satara, was not wearing a helmet when he met with an accident on Thursday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. He was, then, shifted to the Jehangir Hospital on Saturday afternoon, where he was declared brain dead by midnight, said a Jehangir hospital spokesperson.

The victim, an autorickshaw driver, is survived by his mother, who works as a class four worker at the Jehangir Hospital and a younger brother. While a kidney and the heart was transported to the Ruby Hall Clinic, the liver was donated to the Sahyadri Hospital. The other kidney was donated to a 35-year-old patient at the Jehangir Hospital.

“What is heartening is how the class four workers of our hospital are aware of the importance of organ donation. The victim’s mother readily gave her consent,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant co-ordinator at the Jehangir Hospital.

Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre said that the total number of organ donations in Pune since January 1 reached 34.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:26 IST