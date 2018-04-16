25 booked in Pimpri as vehicle vandalism strikes again

The Pimpri police on Sunday booked around 25 people including several minors for vandalising vehicles in Kharalwadi area of Pimpri on Saturday night.

According to Yogesh Namdev Vetal, 27, a resident of Bharata Matanagar of Kharalwadi and a complainant in the case, a group of people were carrying sickles and metal rods with them. They terrorised the people present in the area with the weapons before throwing rocks at the vehicles and damaging them. Vetal in his complaint alleged that some of them physically assaulted him and stole money from him.

“The suspects are all residents of the same area. Upon investigation, we found that some of them were drunk. Of the few people who we have detained, no one has any previous record of crime,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Sagar Patil of Pimpri police station, who is investigating the case.

Pimpri police have registered a case against unidentified men under Sections 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 37(1)135 of the Bombay Police Act and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act. According to Patil, a trend has started since January of youngsters vandalising vehicles.

Meanwhile in another incident, two other men allegedly assaulted a person, stole money from him and vandalised five vehicles in Baudhnagar area of Pimpri after they were refused permission to dance atop the deck of a loud speaker. The loud speaker was installed in the area as a part of the celebrations held to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

Vicky Mahadev Gaikwad, 25, a resident of Baudhnagar, filed a complaint in the matter claiming that Arun Waghmode, 37, a resident of Subhashnagar area of Pimpri was assaulted by the unidentified men before they forcibly took ₹2,200 from his pocket.

Pimpri police have registered a case against unidentified men under Sections 395 of the IPC, Section 37(1)135 of Bombay Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act. Assistant police inspector Raju Thubal of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.