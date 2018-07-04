26 vehicles vandalised in two separate incidents in Pune

Two separate incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported in Bibvewadi and Phursungi slum areas on Monday midnight. As many as 26 vehicles, comprising cars, autos, mini tempos and two-wheelers were attacked and vandalised by the marauding mobs, involving mostly juveniles.

Meanwhile, nine juveniles have been arrested by Hadapsar police on charges of dacoity and spreading terror in the society.

The aggregate loss has been estimated between Rs 12 to 15 lakh. However, Hadapsar police under directions from ACP (Wanowrie division) Milind Patil acted swiftly and arrested the juveniles under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of dacoity with the objective of sending a strong message to the law-breakers and street hooligans.

In the first case lodged in Padmavati area, 16 vehicles, including bikes, cars, tempos and autos, were vandalised by a gang in Pavannagar area of Upper Indiranagar in New Padmavati on Tuesday. An official complaint has been lodged with Sahakarnagar police station.

Similarly, as many as10 vehicles comprising cars, autos and two-wheelers, were vandalised by a mob of juveniles in Phursungi on Tuesday. An FIR against the suspects was lodged at Hadapsar police station during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Patil told Hindustan Times that the mob who took to vandalism were mostly juveniles who wanted to spread fear in the society by taking law in their hands and destructing public property.

“We have invoked stringent Sections related to dacoity against the accused as we want to send a strong message to the law breakers that their anti-social activities will no longer be tolerated. Eight of them have been arrested so far,” he said. Meanwhile, the Bibvewadi police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the suspects involved in the case.

Police has arrested one accused Shubham Garde, 21, a resident of Balajinagar. Garde along with seven others carried out the act of vandalism at Phursungi.

The perpetrators smashed the window panes of the vehicles using stones and sticks.

BP Devkate, assistant sub-inspector, Bibvewadi police station and investigating officer of the case, though we have arrested one accused but there are seven more to catch. The exact cause of vandalizing the vehicles is still not known to us as the person who instigated the act is still at large, but soon we will arrest all of them, he informed HT.