Pune News / 262 driving licences of violators suspended

262 driving licences of violators suspended

pune Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:43 IST
The regional transport office of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has suspended driving licences of 262 violators after receiving recommendations from the traffic police department.

The action was taken between January 1 and February 22 across Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Nilima Jadhav, assistant commissioner of police and incharge of PCMC traffic department, said, “The action has been taken against culprits for violation of various traffic rules. We are leaving no stone unturned to make the city safe for residents.”

In the drive, police also acted against 484 auto drivers for ferrying passengers illegally and a fine of Rs 11.67 lakh was recovered during the drive. And as many as 195 cases have been lodged against those indulging in drink and driving-related offences.

In action against other traffic violators as many as 1,358 persons were booked for wrong side driving and a fine of Rs two lakh has been recovered from them while 647 persons have been booked for over speeding and a fine of Rs 6 lakh has been recovered from the violators.

