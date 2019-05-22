3-year-old loses all limbs after electrocution while playing on terrace in Pune

Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital amputated all the limbs of a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, after he got electrocuted on April 18 while playing on the terrace of his relative’s house. The child has been identified as Aditya Gaikwad, a resident of Aundh.

Aditya, was at his relative’s place for a vacation and accidentally came in contact with the transformer situated adjacent to the house. Aditya’s limbs were amputated on April 24.

Aditya’s father Ganesh Gaikwad , registered an FIR at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The police officials said that the transformer was located just one foot away from the relative’s house, which is dangerous for the residents in the area.

Police sub-inspector VD Kesarkar, who is investigating the case, said, “Gaikwad was visiting his grandmother in Ambegaon Khurd, when the incident took place. An offence has been lodged against the landlord and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) for being negligent in their duties.”

He further added, “As the transformer is located adjacent to the house, the landlord has violated the construction rules. The accident is the outcome of constructing something beyond the specified area which amounts to negligence thus endangering lives of the citizens.”

The MSEDCL officials have provided a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the family for medical expenses.

Ganes Gaikwad, Aditya’s father said that the incident has left the family in shock. He said, “There is no future left for my son as all his limbs have been amputated during the surgery, which the doctors claimed was the only way left to save his life. He will have to depend on someone else for his entire life and we seek justice for my son.”

