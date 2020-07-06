30-year-old alleges employer kidnapped, harassed him for spending company funds during lockdown

pune

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:32 IST

A 30-year-old man has alleged that his Pune-based employers kidnapped and abused him in order to punish him for using the company’s funds during the lockdown.

A case has been registered against three people, including the owner of the company. The complaint has been lodged by Sanil Shinde, a native of Badlapur, Thane, who was working with a partnership company in Pune as a manager. The company runs a studio and organises art festivals in Pune, according to the complainant.

“I was sent to Delhi in March for some work and was stuck in Delhi. I came to Pune in the first week of May. After undergoing tests at Sassoon hospital, I was asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days. The company owners first told me to check-in at a hotel on Apte road which I did. After 4-5 days, they said they will not pay for the hotel stay,” said the complainant.

He allegedly left a mobile phone and the company debit card in the hotel after spending 17 days there as he could not pay the bill.

The complainant claims that the accused found him through a social media post he had made along with his friend. According to complaint, the three accused allegedly kidnapped him on June 13 at 11am from Ghotawade phata area in Mulshi and took him to the office in Paud road area where he was allegedly beaten up. The men, then undressed him, harassed him and then left him locked there. In the morning, the younger brother of one of the accused opened the door and let him out.

“One of the officials had received the complaint. Prima facie, it is an offence and all facts have been recorded in the complaint. There was no reason to doubt the content of the complaint. The complaint was sent to the appropriate police station,” said Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune police.

“The three are on the run. We are looking for them. We are also waiting for the medical certificates of the complainant. The accused are all residents of Pune city. The assault happened in Kothrud, but since he was picked up from here, the case has been registered here (Paud),” said police inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 342 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Paud police station.