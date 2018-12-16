323 Pune schools apply for the state international board

Until Friday evening, the state education department had received applications from 4,727 Marathi-medium schools to be a part of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB). Of the total number of schools that have registered, 395 schools have filled their forms without any errors and provided all necessary documents.

A total of 100 schools will be selected to become a part of the project that would begin its operations from 2019. The education department is currently in the process of framing a curriculum for the board.

Most applications have come from Mumbai with 431 schools — including 289 BMC schools — having applied for the affiliation. Atleast 323 schools from Pune and 185 schools from Thane have applied so far.

“The response from schools has been really good. Schools from across the state have applied and are looking forward to becoming a part of the process,” said a senior official from the state education department.

