36-year-old woman from Pune duped of ₹1 lakh in job fraud

A 36-year-old woman from Pune was duped of ₹1,00,000 by unidentified fraudsters who promised her a job in Canada. The woman filed a complaint at the Sinhagad police station.

According to the complaint, the woman was offered a job at Dufferin construction company as a human resource representative. She had deposited ₹1,00,000 in various bank accounts since June 2018.The amount was coaxed from the complainant under the pretext of procedures related to passport, visa and flight tickets

Senior police inspector DB Pawar of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case said, “The complainant went to the cyber crime cell. We have three phone numbers and three names. We are still investigating the case. The accused stopped taking calls from the complainant and switched off their phones. The police did no reveal the complainants name on her request.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified people.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:57 IST