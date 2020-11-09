5.53 lakh cases pending in Pune district and taluka courts

pune

The National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) e-court statistics state that there are 1, 23,068 civil cases and 4, 30,759 criminal cases totally aggregating to 5, 53,827 cases which were pending before different courts in Pune district.

The statistics have been procured from the central government’s National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) e-Court scheme.

The NJDG is a part of the ongoing e-Courts integrated mission mode project and is working as a monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency of cases.

Meanwhile, the lawyers’ fraternity and Pune Bar Association (PCB) has demanded that the government spruce up the existing infrastructure and construct a state-of-the-art multi-storeyed building conducive for a vibrant functioning of the courts.

The PCB has recommended hearing on holidays to lessen the pendency and stated that it would constantly follow up with the government seeking early release of funds for the court infrastructure development project.

The lawyers also stated that since the court had not resumed complete functionality, lesser litigations were filed as the hearing will take time. However, during the Covid-19 crisis, the lawyers are taking a cautious approach before filing the petitions in the courts.

PBA president advocate Satish Mulik said, “Hearings have been affected during the last eight months and cases to be heard are pending due to the Covid-19 crisis. We have discussed with authorities if we restart the court and cancel holidays to dispose of the huge backlog of cases,” he said.

“We have around 85-90 Judges chambers and the space is very insufficient so we need immediate court infrastructure expansion programme and want multi-storeyed buildings to accommodate a greater number of people and give sufficient space to the judicial staffers. There is also a major shortage of stenographers, court halls and judges in Pune district with immediate effect. The current infrastructure is putting a strain on the judicial functioning and leading to a rise in pendency of cases,” he said.

Milind Pawar, advocate said, “There are a number of cases pending due to various reasons in the district. The infrastructure is also a major issue before the courts. Judges are working is small chambers and there is problem ranging from stationary up to internal infrastructure. The judges, lawyers are working under a difficult condition which is one of the major factors behind the rising pendency.”