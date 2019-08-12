57-year-old dies after tree falls on him in Dehu road

pune

Rajendra Kundalik Gangawane , 57, an employee of Dehu road ammunition factory, was killed after a tree fell on him while he was on way to work on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 7:45am.

Manish Kalyankar, senior police inspector, said, “Gangawane had just reached the factory gate when a tree fell on his head. He was unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, but was proclaimed dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been lodged in connection with the incident. ”

This is the fourth such incident in the last two months in Pune region where residents were either killed in tree falling incidents or had sustained injuries due to tree branches falling on them.

