67-year-old sexually assaults minor in Pimpri, arrested

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
A 67-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl inside his shop.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Bhaurao alias Appa Baliram Kharat, 67, lured a five-year-old girl into his shop on the pretext of offering her a chocolate. He, then, touched her inappropriately.

The accused is a resident of Nehrunagar in Pimpri, said officials.

The complaint has been lodged by the minor girl’s grandfather, who is 53-years old.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on Friday at 2.30 pm. Kharat called the five-year-old girl to his shop by offering her a chocolate. After she entered the shop, the senior citizen pulled the minor towards him, undressed her and then assaulted her sexually.

The accused man’s shop is next to the minor girl’s house, said police.

The minor girl’s grandfather immediately rushed to the police station on Friday after she narrated the incident to him. On Saturday evening, Kharat was arrested by the police and was produced in a local court on Sunday.

 A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8(sexual assault on child leading to three years imprisonment), and 12 (doing of act with ‘sexual intent’) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at Pimpri police station.

