69-year-old retired Punekar duped

A 69-year-old retired government employee from Pune was duped of Rs 1,13,668.20 by an unidentified caller. The caller claimed to have been calling from pension fund department of central government from Delhi.

The fraudster had gained personal information of the complainant and used it to gain his trust. The caller then told him that he had some amount from the victim’s pension with them. They told him that the central government wished to use the money to build roads. When the complainant agreed to it, the caller coaxed bank information from him and transferred Rs 1,13,668 from his account to another account. The sequence of events happened between May 14 and October 17.

A case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:51 IST