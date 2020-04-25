70 PMC-run schools turn into shelter homes

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has converted 70 civic-run schools into temporary shelter homes for residents living in slums and high density containment zone areas where the congestion is coming in the way of social distancing norms.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Saturday issued the order and made available 70 schools for residents living in slums

Gaikwad said, “The houses in the slums are small and it is difficult for many people to stay together during the summers.Due to this social distance is not maintained. Hence, we have decided convert PMC schools into shelter homes so that people from the slums can stay here.”

The PMC in its order clearly stated that those who wish to stay in schools need to make their own food and bedding arrangements. The PMC will only provide toilet facility and good quality drinking water in each school building. PMC has also decided to appoint the security guards in these schools.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “People residing in slums and high density area can use the temporary shelter facility. If needed, the district collector will acquire private schools and hotels and convert them inro shelter homes too.

Pune city’s central part, mainly the peth areas had become hotspots and maximum Covid-19 positive cases are coming from the areas where density is high. As it has become tough to keep social distancing in the crowed areas of the city, the administration decided to create temporary shelters in the city.