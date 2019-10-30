e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

70-year-old run over by Shivshahi bus at Shivajinagar

The victim has been identified as Leelabai Avchit Patil, 70, a resident of Tukai Darshan Tekdi, in Hadapsar. She is a native of Jalgaon and was going home with her grandson for Diwali

pune Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The incident occurred at 6:30 am on Saturday at Shivajinagar bus stand where the two were waiting for a bus to Jalgaon
The incident occurred at 6:30 am on Saturday at Shivajinagar bus stand where the two were waiting for a bus to Jalgaon(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
         

The Pune police have booked a driver of a state-run bus for running over and causing the death of a 70-year-old woman at Shivajinagar bus stand on Saturday morning.

The accused, identified as Bhausaheb Sahebrao Maharnor, 42 is a resident of Loni, Shirur.

The victim has been identified as Leelabai Avchit Patil, 70, a resident of Tukai Darshan Tekdi, in Hadapsar. She is a native of Jalgaon and was going home with her grandson for Diwali.

The incident occurred at 6:30 am on Saturday at Shivajinagar bus stand where the two were waiting for a bus to Jalgaon. Maharnor was driving a Shivshahi bus that was heading from Shivajinagar to Shrirampur. The driver was not immediately arrested even though the bus was seized by the police.

Her grandson, who was injured in the incident, has been identified as Pankaj Suresh Patil, 28, also a resident of Hadapsar.

“We have seized the bus. We have called him to the police station tomorrow (Monday),” said PA Mutnale, police sub-inspector, Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered a Shivajinagar police station against the driver.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:34 IST

top news
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News