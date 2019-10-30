70-year-old run over by Shivshahi bus at Shivajinagar

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:35 IST

The Pune police have booked a driver of a state-run bus for running over and causing the death of a 70-year-old woman at Shivajinagar bus stand on Saturday morning.

The accused, identified as Bhausaheb Sahebrao Maharnor, 42 is a resident of Loni, Shirur.

The victim has been identified as Leelabai Avchit Patil, 70, a resident of Tukai Darshan Tekdi, in Hadapsar. She is a native of Jalgaon and was going home with her grandson for Diwali.

The incident occurred at 6:30 am on Saturday at Shivajinagar bus stand where the two were waiting for a bus to Jalgaon. Maharnor was driving a Shivshahi bus that was heading from Shivajinagar to Shrirampur. The driver was not immediately arrested even though the bus was seized by the police.

Her grandson, who was injured in the incident, has been identified as Pankaj Suresh Patil, 28, also a resident of Hadapsar.

“We have seized the bus. We have called him to the police station tomorrow (Monday),” said PA Mutnale, police sub-inspector, Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered a Shivajinagar police station against the driver.

