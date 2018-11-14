80th state table tennis championship: Pune’s Lunawat fails to enter quarterfinal in sub-junior category

City girl Anandita Lunawat bows out from the 49th inter-district and 80th state table tennis championship with losing the pre-quarterfinal contest 9-11, 9-11, 7-11 against Sana D’souza in the sub-junior category at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Tuesday.

Lunawat was stunned by Mumbai suburban district table tennis association (MSDTTA) player Sana D’souza who came out all gun blazing and entered the quarterfinal with a bang.

Lunawat started the day with winning her qualifying round three matches for pre-quarterfinal against Aarushi Raut of MSDTTA 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5. Lunawat fought back from one game down to clinch a victory.

Another city girl, Devyani Kulkarni who did not have a good time during team championship came out with a good show in the individual event as she entered the quarterfinal with 11-5, 11-6, 11-3 win over Sushani Kurade of MSDTTA

Mayuri Thombare from the city also failed to enter the main draw of the sub-junior category as she went down against Vaishnavi Buldeo from Thane.

Mayuri started the match on a good note with winning first two games 11-6, 11-8 but in the next three games Buldeo came out with the phenomenal show to won the next three games 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 to knock out Pune girl.

MSDTTA’s Haleangadi win two titles

Youth girls and women individual titles were clinched by Srushti Haleangadi.

Haleangadi from MSDTTA defeated top seeded player Anannya Basak 11-13, 11-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 to clinch youth girls title.

In the women category, Haleangadi outplayed Mamata Prabhu 8-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6.

Results

Women

Final: 2-Srushti Haleangadi bt 12-Mamata Prabhu 8-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6.

Youth: Girls

Final: 3-Srushti Haleangadi bt 1-Anannya Basak 11-13, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

Junior: Boys

Qualifying round: 1-Abhisekh Toshniwal bt Armaan Dalamal 11-8, 11-4, 11-7; Sneheel Sarangi bt Sarvesh Patil 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Kshitij Chikane bt Manav Agrawal 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Jayesh Kulkarni bt Saksham Gawande 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Anish Sontakke bt Sharvil Chougule 11-3, 11-2, 11-7; Bhavya Shah bt Aditya Herulkar 13-11, 11-8, 11-7; Maanav Shah bt Shreyas Mane 11-7, 11-6, 12-10; Parth Rambhia bt Parth Mandle 11-8, 12-10, 11-3; Harsh Jangid bt Rajat Toraskar 6-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5; Manas Domkulwar bt Varad Prabhune 11-9, 11-4, 11-3; Prasad Deshpande bt Soham Kulkarni 11-7, 11-8, 12-10; Ayush Athawale bt Kunal Patel 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5; Atharva Kulkarni bt Sumantu Salokhe 11-7, 11-3, 11-6; Dhruv Walinjkar bt Pranav Kondekar 11-9, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 11-7; Shivam Ambre bt Khushh Desai9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 10-12, 12-10; Rohit Gogte bt Pratham Kamath 13-11, 4-11, 13-11, 11-8.

Sub Junior: Boys

Qualifying round: Tanmay Bawane bt Sharvil Chougule 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; Arnav Bhalwankar bt Kumar Kulkarni 11-7, 11-8, 11-3; Saksham Gawande bt Atharva Chandorkar 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9; Vedant Agarwal bt Rohan Dani 11-6, 11-6, 13-11; Hriday Deshpande bt Adhiraj Dikey 11-1, 11-6, 11-5; Aryan Pol bt Jayendra Ganorkar 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 13-11; Atharva Jaltare bt Manav Agrawal 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8; Armaan Dalamal bt Sumit Jadhav 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; Parth Dabhade bt Yashh Paatil 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9; Udit Sachdev bt Samarjeet Charapale 11-5, 11-4, 13-11; Ojas Cholkar(PNA) Bt Harsh Saraiya 11-9, 11-8, 11-8; Dhairya Ved bt Parikshit Ghatge 11-5, 11-9, 11-9; Manas Domkulwar bt Mohit Shejawale 10-12, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9; Anish Sontakke bt Pratham Kamath 11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Animesh Dhole bt Siddharth Shah 2-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-8; Kshitij Chikane bt Shivam Vidhate 11-2, 11-13, 11-3, 11-6.

Sub Junior: Girls

Pre Quarterfinal round: Risha Mirchandani bt 1-Aadyashree Jog 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10; Sana Dsouza (MSD) bt Anandita Lunawat 11-9,11-9,11-7; Shubha Bhat bt Divya Keni 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7; Keisha Jhaveri bt Dhanvi Raje 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Arpita Sapre bt Rutuja Chinchansure 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Vaishnavi Buldeo bt Mayuri Thombre 6-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Devyani Kulkarni bt Suhani Kurade 11-5, 11-6, 11-3; Tia Dsouza bt Ananya Sakhakale 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 11-6.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:58 IST