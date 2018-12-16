A merry eco-friendly Christmas, from Pune to you!

The by lanes of Sachapir Street are buzzing with activity as Punekars have begun shopping for Christmas, which is just a week away. Christmas invigorates you with a childlike spirit, and this very spirit can be noticed as families get ready to celebrate the birth of Christ. While some families prefer to go the traditional way and recycle their decor and crib, there are many who prefer to go the new way every year. Hindustan Times takes you through the specials in the market, food and decoration and also highlights good deeds that you could be a part of this festive season.

What to buy and where?

One of the oldest stores in the city, JP Demello, has been serving Punekars with a variety of decorations and costumes since 1942. Ivo Demello at the store eagerly shows us the new entrants in the market. He says, “This year, buyers and sellers have become environment conscious. We too are selling a lot of products made of wood. Interestingly, this year, tree ornaments and showpieces have been made in wood. They are selling fast as they can be preserved longer and reused too.”

From wooden showpieces to wooden toys and ornaments, the store has it all. “We also have a 7 feet German snow tree, which is an attraction this year.” Ivo adds that he has seen a slow down in the buying capacity over the years but that doesn’t stop him from looking forward to the season. “The sale starts ideally from November, however we do have a lot of last minute shoppers. Christmas is incomplete if you haven’t bought anything from this store,” smiles Ivo.

An eco-friendly snow penguin made of cloth and cotton displayed at a store on Sachapir street in Camp. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

D Furtada on Sachapir Street too has also been stocking up material since November. Here, you can pick everything that you require to decorate your Christmas tree and your home. S Furtadao, at the store, shares, “Every year, there is a huge variety of new entrants in the stores. This year, huge show pieces in cloth and wood have been introduced. We have Christmas trees from one feet to 10 feet, starting at Rs 40 onward.”

However, if street shopping excites you more than wandering in a store, then we have options for that too. The lanes of Camp have individual stalls and handcarts that offer camps, tree ornaments and more.

Food delights

No festival is complete without a wide spread of delicacies. And, Christmas is no different. From cravings box to traditional sweets, the city has everything to offer.

If you are looking at relishing typical and traditional Goan sweets, then Murthy’s in Somwar Peth has a wide variety of it. From Rose cookies, kulkuls (sweet rolls), guava cheese to karanji (fried sweet dumplings) and a 10-layered bebinca. Vikram Murthy, owner, Murthy’s shares, “This year, we have savouries and sweets made exactly the way they are made in Goa. Every year, we do make cakes, marzipans and chocolates to go with the festive season. However, this year, it is extra special.”

Take you pick from Walnut cake (Rs130), Rich plum cake (Rs220), Rich plum pudding (Rs180), Dodol (Rs190), Rose cookies (Rs60) and a lot more.

Cravings box by home baker and food blogger Monalisa Mehrotra contains delicacies such as cake jars and cookies. (HT PHOTO)

If you are looking at gifting options, then The Cravings Box by Bellydriven is an interesting pick. A brain child of Pune based food blogger, Monalisa Mehrotra, it is a limited edition craving box that has something for everyone. chocolate and blueberry mousse for kids while a wicked rum mousse for the adults, it also has a Christmas cake that suits the occasion and mini bite sized chocolate bundt cakes. The brown butter cookies in the box can be eaten over a period of time. Monalisa created this unique offering for her customer base, so they don’t spend time looking for edible treats from one shop to another this festive season which can be tiresome and can enjoy desserts from a single kit. This handcrafted, deliciously indulgent dessert box has a wide assortment of goodies and comes at a price of Rs 999.

Avani Davda, managing director, Godrej Nature’s Basket, shares, “Food is the universal language of love and has always been a preferred option for gifts given that our festive celebrations largely revolve around socialising and enjoying traditional delicacies. From a mix of chocolate, savoury to healthy snacks, the hampers are ideal for Christmas gifting. Each hamper from Godrej Nature’s Basket has been carefully curated and artfully packaged keeping in mind the festive spirit. Customers can pick from an assortment of gourmet indulgences, healthy and organic gifts, world cuisine hampers, exotic dry fruit delights, aromatic tea and coffee festive gifts and lots more. The hampers are priced from Rs 500 onwards.”

Sassy Teaspoon, Koregaon Park is about to make Christmas magical with its festive desserts Yule logs and ginger bread houses on order to share, bubbly macarons, snowflake cupcakes, X-mas cakesicles and candy cane brownies for yourself and gift hampers for your loved ones with delicious goodies, they’ve literally got it all.

Do a good deed

Boxing day is held on the day just after Christmas, to share all the extra gifts with those who are less fortunate. Bringing this spirit alive, With Love For You Charitable Foundation (WLFYCF) is going to celebrate a smaller version of Boxing day on December 20 at 4pm at The Harmony Tree Preschool, Sopanbaug. Dimple Somji, team member, WLFYCF, says, “Children are invited to come and be a part of this celebration and bring along new gifts to share with children who are less fortunate than them. All children will spend time together playing games, doing activities and eating food. Adding a little joy in someone's life, adds a whole lot of joy in yours.”

In another interesting initiative Susan Kutur Tamang, a HR professional has been using her favourite books to create a Christmas tree at home. Susan shares, “2017, our first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs., we wanted to start our very own family tradition. So when you have two book lovers who compete for space in the book shelf, whose favourite date is to spend time in a bookshop and whose idea of must visit places anywhere are the quintessential bookstore, you have a home filled with books. That’s when the idea of Christmas book tree came to life. Our photos, fairy lights and little home decors are used as ornaments to adorn it, telling a story of its own.”

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:34 IST