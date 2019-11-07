A trip down memory lane to mark Pu La Deshpande’s centenary year

pune

Global Pulostav was launched last year on November 8, to mark Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s centenary year.

Pu La Parivar (family), Aashay Sanskrutik and Square1 took the artist’s work to a global platform through the Pulostav. The year long celebrations will come to an end with cultural programmes from November 8 to 11.

An awards function has been organised at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Tilak road, where four personalities from Marathi theatre and literature will be given conferred upon with a special award.

“Flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will be awarded the Pu La Smruti Sanman, actor Ashok Saraf will receive the Pulostav life time achievement award, Renu Dandekar will be awarded the Pulostav Krutadnata Sanman and Sharad Ponkshe will receive a special award, while actor Chinmay Mandlekar will be awarded the Tarunai award.Several cultural events have been planned based on Pu La’s writings and life,” said Satish Jakatdar, founder, Aashay Sanskrutik and close friend of Pu La Despande family.

The entry is free and open to all. Passes for the same will be available from November 5, 9 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm at Bal Gandharva Rang mandir.

Felicitation and film screening

A special screening of iconic Marathi film Vande Mataram (1948) has been organised to celebrate birth anniversary of PL Deshpande at National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Saturday, at 5 PM. Rare footage of Pu La playing the harmonium will also be screened at the event.

Vande Mataram (1948), directed by Ram Gabale is the first film where the trinity of PL Deshpande, GD Madgulkar and Sudhir Phadke come together. Starring Deshpande and Sunita Deshpande in the lead roles, it was based on the freedom struggle and Quit India Movement of 1942. The film highlights the contribution of an unknown freedom fighter who hailed from the village of Sonsali located in the Shirali district. This film is embellished with the immortal song Ved Mantrahun Amha Vandya Vande Mataram written by GD Madgulkar, composed and sung by Sudhir Phadke. Interestingly, considered as lost, the footage of the film was recently acquired by NFAI.

Audio clips of Pu La’s work to be released on his 100th birth anniversary

At least 38 articles from selected books by writer and playwright PL Deshpande will now be available in audio format, on Friday, November 8, Pu La’s 100th birth anniversary.

Ek Shunya Me, Apulki by PL Deshpande and Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and Manatla Avkash written by Sunita Deshpande are some of the articles selected for audio format. Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, kick-started the project.

Prabhavalkar along with other Marathi film personalities like Chinmay Mandlekar, Digpal Lanjekar , Pramod Pawar , Vikram Gaikwad and Harish Dudhade are the male voices for this audio format while Aruna Dhere has lent her voice for Ahe Manohar Tari, Soyre Sakal, Priya GA and actor Shubhangi Gokhale is the voice for Manatla Avkash.

The initiative has been taken by audio streaming company Storytel India. The audio format will be available from Friday ,100th birth anniversary of PL Deshpande .

This information was shared at a press conference at Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad by Dilip Prabhavalkar; Aruna Dhere, president 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan; Milind Joshi , working president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad; PL Deshpande’s family members Dinesh and Jyoti Thakur, Yogesh Dashrath, country manager Storytel India; Prasad Mirasdar, publisher Storytel and film historian Satish Jakatdar .

Dilip Prabhavalkar said many people know Deshpande as a humourist. “He was a serious thinker, littérateur and Ek Shunya Me is a reflection of that. While I was lending my voice for the audio book, I was also a reader and I was excited about that. It was a good experience because of the richness yet simplicity of Pu La’s language,” said Prabhavalkar.

Dhere said that this was not the first time she is working on such a project. “While reading we learn about one aspect of language, but audio format unfurls a different aspect, a relationship between words, pronunciations and language.”