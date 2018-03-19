After 15 years of agitation, Pargenagar residents to finally get tarred approach road

The 15-year long wait of 15,000 residents of residential societies at Pargenagar in Kondhwa for an approach road came to an end on Sunday, after the ground laying ceremony of the 40-foot wide approach road by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Residents, along with local corporator Nanda Lonkar had been pursuing the issue with the PMC’s land acquisition department along with owners of property through which the road passes. Lonkar has now got Rs 10 lakh sanctioned for construction of the tar road which is likely to be completed by March 31.

According to Lonkar, the construction was stuck due to legal issues for the past 15 years. “The land acquisition process was stopped as there was a property dispute between two builders. The issue was resolved amicably and according to the commitment made to the citizens, we will try to finish the work before the deadline,” she said.

Dinesh Adiga, an area resident maintained that the PMC must complete the road work at the earliest and ensure that other civic facilities are provided to residents. Resident Gunjan Londhe said, “We are hopeful that the commuting woes of the citizens will end very soon.”

Civic activist Sameer Shaikh requested the local representatives of the area to resolve the issues of all approach roads pending land acquisition in Pargenagar. “These approach roads have been clearly demarcated in the development plan of 1987, but await land acquisition from the PMC, which is moving at snail’s pace,” he said

A portion of the connecting road from Pargenagar to Kondhwa Masjid near Kumar Sansar and survey No 37, a plot through which a portion of the Pargenagar connecting road passes through is also yet to be acquired by the PMC.

“We request the administration to take swift action to ease the burden on the citizens and resolve the road issues as growing urbanisation and traffic will lead to problems in the future,” said Shaikh.

.