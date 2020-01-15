Against all odds: 20 years on dialysis, 55-yr-old proves kidney failure is not the end

pune

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:00 IST

Sticking to a strict diet and lifestyle recommendations along with not failing to show up for dialysis is what helped a 55-year-old patient with 90 per cent of his kidney damaged survive for the past 20 years.

Aakash Singh (name changed)for the past two decades has been undergoing three dialysis sessions, four hours each, per week.

“As a doctor, it is gratifying to see a patient living longer on dialysis. He carries on his daily activities absolutely normally and is completely independent. In fact, he visits us thrice a week every night and carries on in the day like any other individual. On an average, the five-year survival rate for patients on dialysis in 50 per cent, while the ten-year rate is less than 10 per cent,” says Dr Abhay Huprikar, consultant nephrologist, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Singh said he was initially wary when he was told about dialysis and was worried how he would be able to cope up with the treatment and daily routine.

Dr Suresh Patankar who has been a practising urologist since 1993 said, “In this particular case, not only did we start the dialysis at an early stage, but the patient himself was diligent when it came to follow-up sessions. His self-discipline was extended to his diet. Knowing that any excess fluid intake is likely to put pressure on his heart and lungs, he stuck faithfully to his dietary and lifestyle recommendations.”