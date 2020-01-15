e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Pune News / Against all odds: 20 years on dialysis, 55-yr-old proves kidney failure is not the end

Against all odds: 20 years on dialysis, 55-yr-old proves kidney failure is not the end

pune Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Sticking to a strict diet and lifestyle recommendations along with not failing to show up for dialysis is what helped a 55-year-old patient with 90 per cent of his kidney damaged survive for the past 20 years.

Aakash Singh (name changed)for the past two decades has been undergoing three dialysis sessions, four hours each, per week.

“As a doctor, it is gratifying to see a patient living longer on dialysis. He carries on his daily activities absolutely normally and is completely independent. In fact, he visits us thrice a week every night and carries on in the day like any other individual. On an average, the five-year survival rate for patients on dialysis in 50 per cent, while the ten-year rate is less than 10 per cent,” says Dr Abhay Huprikar, consultant nephrologist, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Singh said he was initially wary when he was told about dialysis and was worried how he would be able to cope up with the treatment and daily routine.

Dr Suresh Patankar who has been a practising urologist since 1993 said, “In this particular case, not only did we start the dialysis at an early stage, but the patient himself was diligent when it came to follow-up sessions. His self-discipline was extended to his diet. Knowing that any excess fluid intake is likely to put pressure on his heart and lungs, he stuck faithfully to his dietary and lifestyle recommendations.”

top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News