Air defence staff pedal green message in western ghats

PUNE A team of 11 personnel from the Air Defence Unit in Pune completed a cycle expedition to the interiors of the western Maharashtra ghats to mark the 34th raising day of the unit on Thursday.

The expedition, led by Lieutenant Sandeep Singh Khatana, was flagged off on March 13. The team followed a route through the western ghats covering a total distance of 500 km. The mission was to spread awareness about the environment and motivate local people to join the defence forces. The team cycled through the Konkan region via Mulshi ghat and completed the circuit covering Mandangad, Saldure, Pisavre and Bopagaon villages.

In these 10 days, the team members interacted with villagers and received a warm welcome everywhere.