‘Airbox toilets’ for women: Pune mayor inaugurates four-seater toilet made from shipping container in Balewadi

Airbox, a four-seater toilet for women built out of a shipping container, was inaugurated by Pune mayor Mukta Tilak at Sai Chowk, Balewadi on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Thursday. Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) and corporators from Smart City’s local development area Aundh-Baner-Balewadi (ABB) were present at the occasion. The uniquely designed toilet for women, a first-if-its-kind in Pune, is designed by Mumbai-based architect Jugal Mistri and supported by HDFC Bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

Made from a shipping container, the toilet is naturally ventilated and a sustainable model with inbuilt features, including Wi-Fi, solar power facility and entrance steps in anti-skid chequered plate, designed at a cost of ₹12 lakhs (all inclusive). The toilet also has CCTV camera, auto-flush, sanitary napkin vending machine and soap dispenser.

“The swachalaya is part of sustainability and smart strategies for smart cities. This is a passion project that will provide respectable sanitation. It is a prototype that we have launched in Pune,” said Mistri.

“The toilet is designed on the concept of green building having low carbon footprint, cost-effective prefabricated construction having solar power facility, naturally ventilated robust metal body which provides safe environment for women, ease of cleanliness and facility of mounting six LED lights on the exterior walls,” he said.

Tilak said, “We can design more such eco-friendly toilets for women in the city. The toilet should have sanitary napkin dispenser and maintained clean. We will install 20 such toilets in the city’s smart city areas and plan to have 100 more in the city.

Jagtap said, “PSCDCL is committed towards providing basic hygiene to women and this is one of the major initiatives in this regard to be launched on International Women’s Day. In the coming weeks, 15 such toilets for women and 25 such toilets for men will be built in Aundh-Baner-Balewadi (ABB) area under the Pune Smart City Plan.”