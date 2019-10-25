e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Ajit Pawar wins Baramati with 1.65 lakh vote margin; highest in state

Pawar defeated Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Gopichand Padalkar. Padalkar got 30,376 votes, while Pawar got 1, 95,641 votes

pune Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:31 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 vote, highest in the state.
Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 vote, highest in the state. (PTI)
         

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 vote, highest in the state.

Pawar defeated Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Gopichand Padalkar. Padalkar got 30,376 votes, while Pawar got 1, 95,641 votes. 

Pawar is representing the Baramati assembly constituency since 1991 and won this constituency for the seventh time. While Padalkar who hails from Sangli district belongs to the Dhangar community. As the Dhangar community is sizeable in Baramati, BJP tried to divide votes based on caste but, failed.

Padalkar, who originally belonged to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi contested the Lok Sabha election from Sangali against BJP candidate Sanjay Patil, but after Lok Sabha elections he joined the BJP.

Baramati  assembly constituency results

Ajit Pawar, NCP: 1,95,641 votes

Gopichand Padalkar, BJP: 30,376 votes

Lead -1,65,265 votes

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:30 IST

top news
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News