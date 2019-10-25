Ajit Pawar wins Baramati with 1.65 lakh vote margin; highest in state

pune

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 vote, highest in the state.

Pawar defeated Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Gopichand Padalkar. Padalkar got 30,376 votes, while Pawar got 1, 95,641 votes.

Pawar is representing the Baramati assembly constituency since 1991 and won this constituency for the seventh time. While Padalkar who hails from Sangli district belongs to the Dhangar community. As the Dhangar community is sizeable in Baramati, BJP tried to divide votes based on caste but, failed.

Padalkar, who originally belonged to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi contested the Lok Sabha election from Sangali against BJP candidate Sanjay Patil, but after Lok Sabha elections he joined the BJP.

