All India Petrol Dealer's Association welcomes diesel door delivery initiative

The All India Petrol Dealer's Association (AIPDA) has welcomed the move by the ministry of petroleum to start door delivery of diesel to its existing esteemed customers through Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved bowsers, fitted with a dispensing pump.

The oil company assured the oil dealer's association that it would not target retail customers who were at present purchasing from petrol pumps for their small day to day needs.

The oil company will deliver diesel to larger customers like Bajaj, Indian Railways, Sandvik. Finolex , Kalyani and other customers who do not purchase diesel in retail rates from petrol stations and only buy it from the oil company in bulk said Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson AIPDA.

“The organisation wants to give supply contracts to large companies in bulk rates at their door step. It is not going to affect the retail customers in any way “ he said.

Earlier AIPDA had opposed the move because the bowsers were also planning to sell to small customers who were potential buyers from petrol pumps. These bowsers could be stationed anywhere and would have acted as portable diesel stations.

The petroleum safety organisation too had not given any clearance to browsers who wished to sell diesel on the streets, AIPDA stated.PESO has, in principle, given their apporval for the bulk sale of diesel in the new modified bowsers.

The first trial vehicle is under testing at the Indian oil terminal in Loni depot in Pune, Daruwalla added.