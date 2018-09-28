Alumni Connect: ‘My college helped me explore acting skills,’ says Marathi actor Parna Pethe

Marathi actor Parna Pethe, 28, rose to fame with films like Rama Madhav and Faster Fene. She speaks to Hindustan Times about her career journey and number of theatre stages that she has been associated with.

Tell us about your educational background.

I graduated from Fergusson College with a degree in Psychology in 2012. As a student, I always believed in creating a balance between passion and academics. I was good at academics and stood first in my college and also obtained a third place in Pune university.

What happened after graduation?

After graduation, I got a few offers for acting, but I was more oriented towards academics then. So, I did my master’s in clinical Psychology though I continued to act in plays. I was mostly doing experimental theatre in Pune.

Tell us about the highs and lows in your career.

After master’s, I got my first film offer for Rama Madhav. The success of the film brought in more offers and acting became my profession. This industry is highly unpredictable. Sometimes you have offers flooding in while sometimes you have none. I look at struggles as a learning opportunity.

How did your college help you evolve as a person?

Fergusson College gave me the first opportunity to explore my acting skills. As a student, I was leading various cultural activities that got me connected to many prominent people of the industry.

What are your future plans?

Currently I am excited about my commercial Marathi play, Amar Photo Studio. Many more films are also in the pipeline. I would also like to venture into web-series.

Your message to the youth?

Do not fear to experiment. The years in school and college are full of opportunities and its always right to expand and discover oneself, rather than limiting ourselves.

