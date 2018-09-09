API, lady PSI, constable shunted out for assaulting citizens in Dighi, Pune

The newly carved out Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons after a video surfaced of an assistant police inspector (API), a woman police sub-inspector (PSI) and another constable brutally assaulting a lodge employee during a routine police check-up cum verification drive on Thursday.

The video shot on a phone camera went viral and sent the top brass of the commissionerate into a tizzy, so much so that the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner RK Padmanabhan issued orders to immediately attach the concerned police officials to the control room from their existing posting at the Dighi police station.

Padmanabhan has directed ACP (Crime) Satish Patil to conduct a detailed investigation into the case and file a report with his office soon, said officials. The accused officials have been identified as assistant police inspector Mahendra Kadam, a woman police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Dighi police station and a male police constable.

A police officer monitoring the case said that the trio have been accused of brutally assaulting workers in the lodge. The lodge owners in their complaint with the PCMC police commissioner have demanded strict action against the accused. They have also threatened to escalate the matter to a higher level if action was not taken against the guilty.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 17:25 IST