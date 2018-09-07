 API, three others sentenced to three years’ RI for loot by a Pune court | pune news | Hindustan Times
API, three others sentenced to three years’ RI for loot by a Pune court

Earlier, they were acquitted by the Pune cantonment court

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2018 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
pune,maharashtra,RI
A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An assistant police inspector, a police constable and two others were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for looting Rs 96 lakh from a driver of an optometrist firm in 2015.

The driver was waiting in the car with the cash after the two officials working with the firm had de-boarded to freshen up at a Gandharva Residency near Hadapsar when the four approached him and robbed him.

Earlier, they were acquitted by the Pune cantonment court. However, the police appealed against the acquittal in the sessions court in 2017. Additional sessions judge AS Bhaisare on Monday convicted them and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:57 IST

