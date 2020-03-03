Arai launch specialised courses for electric vehicles

pune

In a bid to encourage the electric mobility across the country and give professionals an opportunity to work in this field, the Automotive Research Association of India (Arai) Academy, Pune has now started two specialised courses. As the central government is encouraging people to use electric vehicles, several automobile manufacturing companies have started making electric vehicles. Due to which there has been a demand of skilled engineers in this ‘automotive engineering’ sector.

K C Vora, senior deputy director and head of Arai Academy said, “The first course is the post graduate diploma in electric mobility, it is a one year course which was started in August 2019. We have tied up with College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Cummins College of Engineering for Women. We intake 20 students from each institute. Every Monday and Tuesday they come to Arai academy and for the remaining weekdays they go to their respective college for lectures. The students are given practical exposure about how electrical vehicles are designed, tested and manufactured. New intakes will start in June.”

“Second course is MTech in electric and hybrid vehicle which is a two-year course. First year is done at Vel Tech University in Chennai and second year is completed at Arai Academy Pune. This course was also started last year, the intake is of 30 students and this year 25 students enrolled for it,” he added

According to Vora, student who take up these courses can pursue a career as a design engineer, test engineer or maintenance engineer for electric vehicles.

Electric Solar Vehicle Championship

The Arai and Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers on Tuesday signed an MoU to launch a national rally called “Electric Solar Vehicle Championship: ESVC 3000+ Rally”. This national-level rally is planned on the theme of World Solar Challenge, Australia. The vehicles designed and manufactured by Engineering Colleges Students will start from Delhi and will end at Arai Pune, Chakan which will be held in 2021. The vehicles will cover 1,600+km in eight days.

Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director ARAI said, “The solar car rally will provide a platform for the overall development of an engineering student team towards electric mobility with renewable charging. This rally will enable our budding engineers to grapple with real-life applications and improve their skills related to design, analysis and problem solving.

From left to right: Shubham Varshney, head, mobility events, ISIEINDIA; Vinod Kumar Gupta, founder and President ISIEINDIA; Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, Arai; K C Vohra, senior deputy director and head, Arai Academy and Anand Deshpande, senior deputy director, Arai.