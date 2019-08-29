Autorickshaw driver dupes passenger of ₹1,250 in Pune, held

pune

The Faraskhana police, on Thursday arrested an autorickshaw driver for robbing a passenger of ₹1,250 near Pasodya Vithobha Mandir, Budwar peth.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Gulab Namdas (34), a resident of Kalepadal in Hadapsar and the victim has been identified as Kumar Satpute, according to the police.

According to the victim, the incident took place on August 20 at 1:30 pm.

Namdas told Satpute that he would drop him to Pune railway station and instead took him to the Cantonment area via Sadhu Vaswani chowk and forcibly robbed him of ₹1,250. Namdas was also accompanied by his friend, according to police. However, we are on the lookout for the other accomplice in the case, who is yet to be arrested.

AB Khetmalis, assistant police inspector, Faraskhana police station, said, “Based on the FIR, the accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody.

A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Faraskhana police station.

