Banking on breast milk, Pune doctors urge mothers to come forward

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:14 IST

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated globally from August 1 to August 7, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) will educate new mothers about the need to donate excess breast milk to human milk banks with the help of medical colleges and students in Pune district. They will also create awareness about importance of breastfeeding and how it can help in curbing the child mortality rate.

Dr S Mankar, president of IAP, Pune chapter, said, “There are premature babies, whose mothers do not lactate enough, hence, human milk banks have become a better option than any other feeding source. New mothers should be made aware of this to curb child mortality rate. In order to create this awareness, we will involve the human milk banks in Pune district.”

“We are also involving the five medical colleges in Pune. We will conduct lectures and counselling sessions in the maternity ward of all hospitals. We are also holding demonstrations for new mothers. These sessions will stress on breastfeeding the baby for six months at least. Breast milk can help the child fight various infections and also helps mothers from developing lifestyle diseases,” said Mankar.

Importance of breastfeeding

Dr Manisha Deokar, director of Just For Hearts, a cardiac centre, said, “Breastfeeding can prevent illnesses like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, diabetes type 2 and heart diseases in new mothers. The World Health Organisation recommendations breastfeeding within one hour after birth until a baby is six months old. Due to this, the babies remain at reduced risk from many acute and chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal tract infection (like diarrhoea), irritable bowel syndrome, respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, otitis media (ear infections), and allergic reactions like atopic dermatitis and asthma. It also helps infants recover faster from major illnesses such as pneumonia.”

Lactating moms raise awareness about milk donation

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated from August 1 to August 7, a group of young mothers have come together to create awareness about milk donation. The group will conduct a street play on August 10 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Kothrud.

I regularly visited Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital during my pregnancy. However, I was curious when I saw a board that said ‘milk bank’. I was unaware that lactating mothers could also donate milk. My doctor Vishakha Haridas explained how my breast milk would be helpful for other babies. These banks need at least eight litres of breast milk for 60 babies. Hence, I began donating my breast milk and I urge other lactating mothers to do so,” said Kajal Harpude, 32, who has a six-month-old baby.

Harpude is also a part of the which will perform the street play.

Dr Vishakha Haridas, incharge of the milk bank at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “The milk bank caters to infants who do not get milk from mothers due premature birth or when the mother dies during childbirth. Hence, adequate supply of breast milk is necessary for the survival of these babies. The milk bank provides families with the option of donor mothers’ milk when needed, and to see that babies receive breast milk from birth to six months of age.”

“Mothers with excess milk without any infection like HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis, and tuberculosis can donate. Breast milk is expressed with the help of electronic breast pumps in clean containers. The procedure is painless and safe. There is no spilling and no chances of infection. The breast milk if stored in a tightly sealed container at room temperature is safe for 4-6 hours and can be stored in a refrigerator for a week,” said Harpude, who helps other mothers understand the procedure.

Pritha Deshpande, 30, said, “I have a two-and-a-half-year-old baby. My child had a premature birth and at that time the milk bank provided the breast milk required for my child. After that, once I started feeding, I decided to come to donate milk and become a volunteer to spread awareness. I donate 200 to 250ml of milk every three days.”

Dhanashree Deshpande (34) is a new donor and was introduced to the milk bank three months ago. “I began donating milk after the birth of my second child. This benefits other babies. I am now helping a group of volunteers to create awareness about milk donation.”

Breastfeeding week theme 2019

For this year, World Health Organisation is working with Unicef and partners to promote the importance of family-friendly policies to enable breastfeeding and help parents nurture and bond with their children in early life, when it matters most.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 17:14 IST