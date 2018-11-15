Bhima Koregaon riots: Fake Instagram account made to frame me says Dabhade

Vadhu Budruk resident Sharad Kaluram Dabhade was cross-examined by advocate B G Bansode on Wednesday, for the second time this week, where Dabhade stated that it was incorrect to describe him as a “dharkari”, and that his picture on a motorcycle with the emblem of the Maratha Kranti Morcha was misused by volunteers to create a fake Instagram account.

A ‘dharkari’ (discipline) is the term being used by Dalit lawyers to define followers of Sambhji Bhide, Shiv Prathistan Hindustan president, one of the main accused in stoking the anti-Dalit violence that ensued.

Dabhade was being examined before the judicial commission investigating anti-Dalit violence that took place in the aftermath of the Bhima Koregaon event on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018. Vadhu Budruk was the site of some of the worst violence.

The panel is being chaired by justice (retd ) J N Patel, and Sumit Mullick, former chief secretary of Maharashtra .

During an earlier questioning on Monday, Dabhade, who is among those accused of participating in the riots at Bhima Koregaon, denied he was a part of a WhatsApp group which allegedly incited the violence in Pune district.

Wednesday’s cross-questioning began with Dabhade’s submission that his mobile does have WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. “My mobile got hacked four months ago and I do not remember whether my Instagram account user name is Sharaddabhade21 or not,” he said, when his attention was drawn to Instagram posts on an account under the same handle, alleged to be his.

Advocate Bansode asked Dabhade a specific question: “Are you a dharkari?”; to which Dabhade replied, “Someone has misused my name and photographs, created a fake Instagram account and is framing me as a dharkari.” He further said that his pictures on Facebook were morphed and he did not have a personal Facebook account.

The commission will now meet on Thursday when the cross-examination will continue.

March to protect constitution

The People’s Republican Party has planned to organise a samvidhan samman march – a tour to ‘restore’ and ‘protect’ core values of our constitution and democracy, said, People’s Republican Party president and member of Maharashtra legislative council, Jogendra Kawade, during a press conference held in Pune on Wednesday.

“The march will commence on November 26 from Vijay Stambh in Koregaon Bhima. It will travel through Pune, Khandala, Khopoli, Panvel and Vashi, holding meetings and discussions, for creating awareness about the constitution of India,” said Kawade.

The march will culminate at Chaitya Bhoomi in Chembur, Mumbai on December 6.

Kawade said, “Over the past 70 years, our democracy, has survived because of our constitution. However, in the last four years right wing political parties are trying to change our constitution, to oppose this and to create awareness among masses we have organised this march.”

UAPA judge order jail authorities to take Mahesh Raut for medical treatment

KD Vadane, special judge of the unlawful activities (prevention) act (Uapa) court, has ordered Yerwada jail authorities to provide medical care to arrested accused Mahesh Raut on urgent basis and submit medical reports to the court. Raut, a former prime minister rural development (PMRD) fellow who was arrested along with other civil rights activists for alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, had complained to the judge that he had not been taken for medical check-up for the past seven days.

The application moved by his lawyer Shahid Akhtar on Wednesday stated that Raut was suffering from ulcer, vomiting and blood pressure and needed urgent medical treatment. Raut during an earlier hearing had drawn the court’s attention towards his deteriorating health condition. Judge Vadane had instructed the jail official to carry out the medical check-up at the earliest. The jail official had informed that Raut could not be taken to Sassoon general hospital as there was no escort available. Taking a stern view of the delay, Judge Vadane had told the jail official that whether the authorities will take a prisoner for medical treatment after he dies.

The court will hear the prosecution say on the bail application of Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale on November 17, while the argument will be held on November 19. Advocate Surendra Gadling will file his argument for bail application on Thursday.

Nov 15, 2018